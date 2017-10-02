The Right Hairstyles for Your Mood

Are you bored or need an instant change? Do you want to try something new or just have a bad mood? No matter what, go to the hairdresser! Indeed, cool hair is one of the easiest and most effective ways to cheer your “self” up. Moreover, when your hairstyle matches the mood and is a kind of soul reflection, your overall image becomes more harmonious and natural.

It’s a well-known and even scientifically-proven fact that the way we look does affect our wealth and overall success. The numerous researches show that both men and women, earn an average of 3 or 4% more than people with below-average looks, which adds up to a significant amount of money over a lifetime. Beautiful people are also hired sooner, get promotions more quickly, are higher-ranking in their companies, and get all kinds of extra benefits. “Beauty pays” – says Daniel Hamermesh, an economist at the University of Texas in Austin, and our hairstyle is one of the main weapons in this struggle for success.

Psychologists are sure, that refreshing the hairdo is not only a step to a new style but also the best way out of a bad mood. However, frequently changing styles can be a red flag that you’re looking for something more out of life. Also, it was noticed that the hair length can say about a woman’s mental state a lot: for example, the ones with depression usually prefer short and edgy hairstyles. This is explained as the way to get rid of bad memories and emotions by means of cutting them off together with their locks.

When you feel that you’re not ready for dramatic updates, avoid haircuts and experiment with the way you style your hair instead. Even such a little thing can make a great difference. Still don’t believe? Let’s check it together in this gallery of fun hairstyles and cool hair ideas for every mood and occasion.

1. Gorgeous Style for a Romantic Date

This low messy chignon with a French braid around the head is perfect for intriguing meetings when you’re gonna look sweet and charming, fixing your image in his memory forever.

Dutch Braids Pullback

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXa61zphIuJ/?taken-by=hairstyle.ava.inspiration

Loose hair with double braiding and a pineapple bow clip will come in handy for a casual girlish look when you’re completely calm and relaxed.

High Braided Pony for a Busy Day

https://www.instagram.com/p/BOhSxiPArwX/?tagged=casualhairstyle

If it promises to be a day of important business meetings, and life-changing decisions, confidence, and determination are the two essentials you should demonstrate with your hairdo and whole your look.

Balayage Touch on Bob

https://www.instagram.com/p/BR6PG2bDmg5/?tagged=casualhairstyle

Need a change? Dye your locks. Air touch of light shades in a popular balayage technique will come in handy during the great revolution period in your life.

Messy Bun for When You Don’t Care

https://www.instagram.com/p/BR2_LF2AjnV/?tagged=casualhairstyle

Messy hair doesn’t care. Freedom and rebellion are the synonyms of a top knot.

Unicorn Fun Hairstyle

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZPltlSjYEs/?taken-by=braidsinfinity_

Micro braids hairstyles are a great option for moodies and emotional people, who never know what their hair-do is gonna look like tomorrow. You can style such tiny braids in lots of different ways and easily change your appearance even without a hairbrush.

Low Bun Vibes

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZMyrKLDTDZ/?taken-by=astacia_hair

There are no bad hair days for a classy low knot. Simple, but tasteful – it’s ready for everything on your way.

Freedom in Long Waves

If you’re a lucky luxury long hair owner, playful waves are definitely your cup of tea, especially when they chime with your mood.

Tenderness & Romance in Your Hairstyle

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYtc_etgRiW/?taken-by=byrdiebeauty.uk

Tying a cute ivory ribbon in your loose hair will demonstrate your creative, sensual, and delicate nature. Besides, this pretty hair accessory does make a difference, completely updating your look.

Chic and Easy Updo for Business Girls

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXCsfwyA30G/?taken-by=byrdiebeauty.uk

This almost effortless hairstyle is a great option for Thursday when you’ve got hundreds of things to do and running against the clock. Such tied half-up will emphasize your ability to handle unexpected circumstances and keep moving under stress.

Mohawk Style for Bright Girls

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZRngXCDRyl/?taken-by=cutz_up

Faded Mohawk is not your average bear and is usually associated with bright and strong characters. There’s nothing bad in looking “not like the others”, especially when that style comes from the inside.

Effortless Hairstyle for a Lazy Day

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWDgH0JAkzC/?taken-by=byrdiebeauty.uk

Whatever you do with your hair on lazy Sunday remember these two words: easy and effortless.

Quick Updo for When You’re Running Late

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVOqrx0g7b8/?taken-by=byrdiebeauty.uk

Running late? Try this super quick updo with a hair clip to match your hair color.

Spiky Hair for a Mysterious Lady

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZMBJXAnYnL/?tagged=mondayhair

Here’s another lazy option for days when you’re having a lie-in and staying in. The messy low ponytail is the ladies’ favorite medicine against bad mood and cloudy days.

Glamourous Hairstyles Perfection

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZLSNt-lnb3/?taken-by=fleursalonltd

The perfect pony is meant to solve all your Monday morning hair problems simply and effectively. Tie a usual low ponytail and cover the hair band with a strand of hair.

Dreadlocks for Risk-Lovers

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYa0OIyFX0v/?taken-by=mercossalonke

Just like the cool hair ideas with micro braids, all styles with dreadlocks are also super unpredictable and explosive. Pick your bestie and enjoy your uniqueness.

Sleek and Sharp Bob

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZNx2QbHPNT/?taken-by=ghdhair_anz

Sleek and straight locks always work like an aggressor, creating an impression of an overbearing and bossy female being, highly sexual and dangerous at the same time.

Ideal Hair Color for a Moody

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZGJ7P1n7Ff/?taken-by=ghdhair_anz

Adoring this burst of color? You may be a moody by nature. If so, experiments and outstanding updates are your things, just an integral part of your life.

Messy Bob in Pastel Hues

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZC4gn-nbj0/?taken-by=ghdhair_anz

For casual style with a color twist, opt for disconnected bob in a silver-fox manner and add a little touch of purple to that ensemble.

Hollywood Glam Locks

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZCaWHVHHrp/?taken-by=ghdhair_anz

And when you feel like conquering the world, try Gatsby-inspired side-swept waves. This gorgeous hairstyle will show them who the queen of the party is.