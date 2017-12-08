How To Remain Confident When Suffering With Reduced Mobility

It doesn’t matter whether you were born with a life-changing condition, or you unfortunately suffered a traumatic life event that has left you impaired – living with a disability never gets easier. It can be tough to get out there into the public, whether due to feeling self-conscious or simply struggling to get around. The truth is, however, that you can feel confident when suffering with reduced mobility. Just think – Once upon a time, entering a vehicle was a real hardship, but these days we’re lucky enough to have a wheelchair access car, or even wheelchairs with motors to propel you along with minimal effort on your part. So, if you find yourself struggling with your confidence, here are just a few ways that you can bump it up!

Only Go Outside If You Feel Comfortable

Granted, sometimes you might feel like you have to say ‘yes’ even if you don’t entirely want to, but saying no shouldn’t evoke guilt inside of you at all. A lot of people are unaware of the stress that comes with going outside with reduced mobility. If you’ve been invited out on a whim, but you’re feeling uncomfortable at the prospect, it’s more than OK to say no and enjoy your own company indoors, or suggest an alternate activity you feel comfortable with.

Wear Clothes That Make You Feel Good

Using a wheelchair or mobility scooter to get you around doesn’t mean that you can’t look good while you do it! If you want to wear that sequin, sparkly dress to your work’s Christmas do – you can! Don’t let others make you feel inferior because of your reduced mobility – show them that you’ve got it and that you can flaunt it! That goes for you boys as well. If you want to look suave and put-together, even just because, you go and put on that expensive suit and tie that you got for your birthday last year and been dying to wear ever since!

Give Your Mobility Vehicle A Makeover

If you’re feeling particular unflattering in your mobility scooter or wheelchair, why not make it look better? Whilst there are some incredibly stylish scooters on the market, you might want to make it more personalised to you. After all, acceptance is one step closer to complete confidence, so why not make the scooter the epitome of yourself and your interests? Cover it in flowers, plaster it in your favourite DC Comics superheroes – whatever takes your fancy! That way, when you head on out to complete your errands, you can smile when you walk over to your mobility vehicle and feel confident knowing that it looks so much more exciting compared to how it was before!

Speak To Others Going Through The Same Thing

You are never alone in this world, never. It can feel like it sometimes, especially when you’re surrounded by people who aren’t at all affected by the reduced mobility that you have. Therefore, it’s extremely healthy to join a support group or even just a counselling service to talk to people who understand your struggles and confidence issues. By doing this, you can voice your fears and upsets surrounding your reduced mobility, as well as gain and offer new ideas to boost the confidence of those you’re talking to. There will always be someone out there willing to listen, so never be afraid.

Confidence might seem like a far off, or even impossible, feat, but we promise that it doesn’t have to be. Even if by following these steps, you only gain an ounce of confidence in your everyday life, this is still a movement in the right direction, and things can only go up from here.