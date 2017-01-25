How to plan the best night out with your girlfriends?

Had a lousy week? Broke up with a boyfriend? Had fight with parents? Troubles with finding a new job? The more – the merrier! Sounds like you really deserve a day off, or even better – a night out with close friends. Grab a phone and call all your girlfriends– you are going to have fun!

What would it be? Night at a club with loud music and dancing till the morning, a wine-tasting party, spending money at online gambling sites or getaway to secluded beach? Even practicing new make-up ideas on one another could be fun after few glasses of wine as long as your friends are around. Here we will consider how to plan an exciting event.

Planning party

Planning a day off is a happy chore. First of all, invite few closest girlfriends, three is enough in order not to create a crowd to make the evening truly stand out. Make sure they are all available at chosen night in advance. The next step is finding fun event, preferably free one. If you are living in a big city, that won’t be a problem as it is possible to find huge amount of options online: live music festival, exhibitions, outdoor movies, and many more. Smaller towns also have a lot to offer: karaoke bars, cosy coffee shops.

It is advisable to make a totally new make-up and dress out of your ordinary style. Following this advice, you will feel yourself a totally different person and will behave differently. One more recommendation – look for happy hours presented by local spots as they may include food specials.

Plan your time, make a schedule that includes time for make-up, dressing, note the distance between bars and coffee shops you are planning to visit this night. Doing so you will allow you to find shortest ways to your destination and, you won’t be spending time walking mile after mile in search of the next entertainment.

Party at home

Not all of us are enjoying big crowds, loud music, staying up till morning. Not a problem as there plenty of stuff to entertain yourself with and your friends at home. Here are few of them:

Cooking new delicious meals is always a great idea. Devote some time to mastering your cooking skills with dear friends and a bottle of wine.

Binge-watching favourite series in pyjamas with pop-corn or ice-cream is a dream come true.

What do you think about crafts?

Clothing swap with girls also could be fun.

No matter what type of entertainment you choose, it would the best one as your friends are there with you.

Weekend getaway ideas

Another brilliant idea for you and your girlfriends to have a great time and relax is visiting spa centre, and we are not talking about ordinary manicure or massage but a getaway for few days to a small spa hotel that is located somewhere out of town. Such quiet detox will help all of you to regain balance and will leave you refreshed and renewed. All you have to do is enjoy massage therapy, mud masks, facials and many more.

One more great possibility to have some time to yourself is renting a home for your company. A whole house to your service gives plenty of freedom: you can cook new exotic dishes, watch movies, play board games, sing and dance all night long the possibilities are countless. Most houses for rent are fully stocked with all needed furniture kitchen equipment, bedding, and towels – everything essential for guests. Rented house is a perfect option for a group as everyone has enough space and it is cheaper than other types of vacations that include booking hotels and flights. But if you have enough money and, at least a weeklong period – choose cruise: pure relaxation, quite nature around and you are free to enjoy the ship’s amenities, like restaurants, spas, swimming pools, and more. Here you and your friends can attend yoga or midnight buffet and comedy shows.

Love camping? If you are not afraid wild nature and the weather is fine – take your girlfriends, night bags and pack bags. Before your trip plan everything carefully: maybe you would like renting a rustic cabin or book a nice room, or maybe you are interested in outdoor camping? Maybe, open fire with roast marshmallows or sausages? Another great thing to enjoy if you are having indoor weekend is chocolate fondue. For sure, girls love that­­! Nature provides you with plenty possibilities to have fun: hiking, swimming, fishing and even campfire singing. If you have a beach nearby it is a great chance to play volleyball or simply soak in the sun. It also would be great to enjoy horse riding or attend amusement park if you have one around.

One more opportunity to spend few nights laughing and even winning some money – attending casino. Yes, today players prefer online gambling but it is so much fun to stay at the hotel, put on a beautiful dress, have a dinner with friends in a fancy restaurant and win some money over table game. Apart from gambling at live casinos you will have chance to attend live entertainment: concerts, comedy nights. A lot of famous people are visiting these entertainment facilities so you have a chance to meet a movie star.

If you don’t want to leave your town but have great desire to escape everyday routine, we recommend you to take your friends and book a nice hotel in distant part of the town. Now you can relax, take sightseeing tours, spend the whole day at the movie – doing everything you always wanted but had no time. Even playing video games for the whole day with friends is great as long as all of you are happy.

It will be fun spending few days with close friends, talking all night and drinking coffee. Your group can spend time at some park feeding ducks, in any case this is a great opportunity to fall in love with own town all over again.