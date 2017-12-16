What Not to Do in the Name of Fashion

Fashion is all about being bold and thinking outside the box. But sometimes it needs to be reigned in and a little more confined. When a person throws out all the rules and norms things have a way of looking messy rather than fashion forward.

If you want to up your fashion game here are a few bad habits to avoid.

Buy Cheap Accessories to Wear Daily

Saving a few dollars on discounted clothing that doesn’t need to be durable is fine. Cheaping out on accessories that get used on the regular is a big mistake. Ultimately, you’ll end up paying more for cheaply made belts, shoes, and sunglasses. It’s totally possible to find affordable designer glasses for women online and well-made, gently worn shoes on eBay. You’ll spend a little more but the quality makes up for it.

Failing to Consider the Season

Seasonal considerations go beyond the new looks from the latest fashion week. There’s an element of function and comfort that can’t be overlooked. If you fail to consider the season when you put together an ensemble there’s a good chance you’ll stand out – for all the wrong reasons. The outfits that look great during the summer are usually fashion mistakes in the winter and vice versa.

Fighting Your Form

Not all cuts and shapes are made for everyone. Dressing for your body is a cardinal rule in fashion. Fighting your form is a cardinal sin.

It’s easy to get so wrapped up in the latest trend you never stop to consider if it’s personally flattering. Unless you’re shaped like a supermodel, you’ve got to be more discerning when it comes to shape and style. Focus on your best assets and find clothing that accentuates them while downplaying the parts your most self-conscious about.

Not Knowing Your True Size

Another related mistake is not knowing your true size. When clothing isn’t sized appropriately, the fit is never going to be on point. Typically the problem is simply not knowing the best size to buy.

The problem lies in not realizing clothing sizes vary. A size that fits perfectly in one store could be completely off for another brand. It’s best to know your exact measurements and use a platform like True Fit to figure out what fits best at thousands of stores. When in doubt by the size that’s slightly large. You can always have it tailored to fit perfectly.

Dressing Way Outside Your Age Range

We love, absolutely love, that older women are embracing their bodies. However, that doesn’t mean you should dress like a twenty-something fresh out of college and ready to take on the world when you’re an experienced woman in her forties. Age appropriate attire can still be sexy and on trend even if it doesn’t come from the juniors department.

Going Too Retro

Vintage pieces add intrigue and flare, but it’s easy to go overboard. Head-to-toe retro often looks outdated rather than cool and edgy. Mix up your vintage finds with modern pieces to keep it fresh.

Following Outdated Fashion Rules

No white after labor day. Avoid horizontal stripes at all costs. Your shoes should always match your purse. Fashion evolves over time and the rules change. Following outdated fashion rules will do nothing but hold you back from fully expressing yourself.

Never Mixing Prints

Another old fashion rule that’s been retired is sticking to one print in an ensemble. While it’s easy for things to look chaotic, mixing prints is fun and fashionable when it’s done right. Try wearing a top in one print and shoes in another. There’s enough distance between them to keep the prints from clashing, and going small with printed shoes keeps the focus on the top.

Getting Swallowed Up in Oversized Clothing

Big and baggy is a trend that comes and goes. Some people know how to nail the look, but others end up looking like they’re swimming in a sea of fabric. Going big all over or simply buying a piece of clothing that’s a few sizes too large will leave you looking bulky. The trick is to mix loose and form-fitted pieces together and to keep proportions within reason.