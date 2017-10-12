Why your next trip should be to New York City

Start spreading the news, you’re booking it today. You want to be a part of it, New York New York.

You can’t argue with Sinatra, right? But if you need more than a catchy tune from Ol’ Blue Eyes to convince you from jetting off to the city that never sleeps, here’s a few reasons why the Big Apple should be right at the top of your vacation bucket list.

You’ll feel like you’re in the movies

New York is iconic. From the bright lights of Times Square – where it feels like day time even at night – through to the Empire State Building, Brooklyn Bridge, Central Park and the Statue of Liberty, at every twist and turn there’s a landmark known the world over.

It’s the backdrop for some great vacation memories – and some stunning photos that you’ll treasure for your entire life. There’s a reason why great films are set here – we’re thinking King Kong, West Side Story, Ghostbusters, Home Alone 2 and Tax Driver – it’s because New York has a cinematic quality that can make you feel like you’re in the movies on your holiday.

It’s got the greatest theater scene in the world

Want to see world class performers putting on world class shows? You better get yourself to Broadway. From Disney classics like the Lion King to the comedy of The Book of Mormon and theatrical masterpieces such as Miss Saigon, there’s bound to be something showing that you’ll enjoy. Our tip? Check out Waitress at the Brooks Atkinson Theater – the music and lyrics by Grammy award winner Sara Bareilles are top class and a big part of why this show has been a big success since coming to the stage (the story is based on a 2007 motion picture).

Shopping

New York is a shopper’s paradise. From Fifth Avenue – with stores such as Saks Fifth Avenue to Gucci, Versace and Prada – to Macy’s and SoHo there’s so much choice for shoppers. The only problem will be holding yourself back – and fitting all of your new clothes into your suitcase when you go home. If you want to shop for designer labels and save yourself a few dollars, don’t forget to check out Century 21 on Broadway too.

There’s always more to see

Been there, done that, got the (I © New York) T-shirt? Don’t think so. There’s so much happening in New York that you’ll never be ‘finished’ with it. From new shops to fresh exhibits in the world class galleries and museums, amazing concerts and live sporting occasions, new reasons are always emerging to go back and enjoy the city all over again. Have you, for example, ever had chance to head out to the Bronx zoo? There’s an amazing 265 acres to explore and it’s one of the best of its kind in the world.

That should be enough to whet your appetite. The rest? Well, it’s up to you, New York, New York.