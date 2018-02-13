Negative Thinking to Avoid When Dating Online

There are no two ways about it, dating is difficult. It may be easier to meet people now that there are websites designed for this purpose and plenty of people on them, but it can be difficult to navigate the minefield of talking to complete strangers on the internet with the hope of finding one of them who you’d actually like to be involved with in the real world! However, it is certainly possible and lots of people these days are in happy relationships that started on online dating sites. Most women who have succeeded in finding someone right for them on these sites will tell you that the most important thing is not to let the process get you down, and to keep on persevering. Here are some of the tips to help you avoid getting into negative thought patterns when things aren’t going so well with your online dating!

There Are No Men Out There Who Suit My Needs

One thing you often hear people saying when they’ve been trying online dating for a while without success, is that there simply aren’t people out there who want what they want. The funny thing is that people from all different walks of life say this. It cannot be possible then, that there are no men out there who don’t want children, when another woman is saying that she is struggling to find someone who does! Don’t allow biases from the people you have met so far make you think that what you are looking for is especially rare. Of course, this only applies to serious deal breakers, for instance, what you want out of life, and not to things like thinking there aren’t enough billionaires with hot bodies out there! If what you’re looking for is reasonable then it definitely exists.

There Are So Many Creeps…

Another thing women find off putting when they use online dating sites is that you do quite often receive messages from people who are at best clearly sending the same message out to everyone they can find, and at worst are actual creeps. It can be easy to begin to think that everyone who messages you is someone like this. In actual fact it’s just that these people do take an approach that involves messaging a lot of people and so just about everyone sees them. If you don’t like the quality of the people messaging you, then take action and start sending the first message to people whose profiles you do like.

I Should Give Up

If you begin to find yourself jaded by online dating then there’s nothing wrong with taking a break from it, or trying something different like moving to a different website, or checking out a Boston matchmakers service instead of trying to find your own matches online. However, what you shouldn’t do is feel that you should give up dating altogether.

It can be hard work and it can take a long time, however if you really want to meet someone, you need to develop a thick skin and a sense of resilience so that you can keep on trying.