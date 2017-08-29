Do You Need to Take a Spiritual Journey? Four ways of Taking Care of Your Mental and Physical Health

Source: Pixabay

It is widely accepted that physical and mental health share a strong link, and looking after one can ensure that you look after the other. Looking after both at the same time could ensure that you go on a spiritual journey that could make you feel happier and more fulfilled. Here are a few ways in which you can start a spiritual journey and look after your mental and physical well-being.

1 Diet

Source: Pixabay

Scientists at The Mood Disorders Centre, University of Exeter, UK have been researching the link between diet and mood. Their findings support that healthy eating could combat and even relieve clinical depression. With 1 in 3 Americans considered overweight and at risk of diabetes and heart disease, eating a healthy, balanced diet could reduce your waistline and have a positive effect on your mental wellbeing. Somebody pass the carrots!

Exercise

Source: Pixabay

Like diet, exercise has been shown to have a profound effect on both physical wellbeing and mental health. Taking a brisk walk for thirty minutes or sweating it out in the gym if you have time can boost endorphins and improve short term happiness as well as reduce chemicals in your immune system that can worsen depression. Taking 30 minutes of exercise per day is enough to see changes immediately, and can be a natural way to positive mental health. Ancient practices such as Yoga and Tai Chi could help to quiet your mind and can also be a way of exercising that is less strenuous on the body.

Connect with your Spirituality

Source: Pixabay

When you’re hit with depression or your mental wellbeing is suffering, it can be hard to find purpose and meaning in the things you used to care about. Finding ways to reconnect can often be the first step to feeling like yourself again, as it may be difficult to do things such as exercise and eating well if you have lost interest in life. A good way to feel like yourself again might be to speak to a psychic like those at TheCircle, who can give you reassurance and help you to reconnect with yourself. This can be particularly useful if your mental health has been affected by the loss of a loved one or a breakup. Equally, if you’re feeling lost, it can put you back on the path to feeling healthy again, and a new found spirituality could ensure that your mental wellbeing is looked after for a long period of time.

Get Creative

Source: Pixabay

Getting creative can ensure that you are using all parts of your brain, and keeping your mind active is one of the best ways to combat depression. If you like drawing and making art, you could focus on doing this for one hour a day. Redecorating could also be a great way to get creative and also transform your space into something more tranquil; the change might even lift your mood. If you don’t want to transform the whole house, you could search Pinterest for some great upcycling ideas for tired furniture.