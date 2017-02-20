Must Have Cleaning Brands For Your Kitchen

Many of us spend hours out of our week cleaning the house, hoovering the floors, dusting the furniture and making sure our homes look perfect no matter what.

One room that is sometimes hard to clean from top to bottom is the kitchen. This room is in constant use for cooking, socializing and enjoying time together. However, this means you don’t always have time to clean it until someone comes into cook and cause chaos once again.

That is why you can’t be fiddling around with rubbish products that don’t do their job, you need quick, effective and worthwhile results if you are putting in all this work.

So which products are out there?

Be Careful Of The Bleach

Bleach is a common household product. Deadly, dangerous yet very effective when it comes to removing tough grease and deep cleaning.

Bleach is normally used for cleaning bathrooms but in the kitchen it works well cleaning the sink and any other metal that is looking less than perfect.

However, bleach shouldn’t be used as an everyday household cleaning product on surfaces, cupboards or other areas which human may come into contact with unless it is going to be washed off thoroughly afterwards. It is a harmful chemical and although very useful in the kitchen, it is not to be messed around with.

Well-known brand Domestos is a great choice if you are looking to swap to a well know brand that can give you great results.

Oven Cleaners

Oven Cleaners are widely discussed, trialled and talked about because they are an important part of any kitchen deep clean.

Ovens are used every day for a number of different dishes and meals which means they are constantly getting splashed, fried and roasted. You can clean the oven with a good bit of elbow grease and disinfectant but the next day you may notice grease already forming on the surface.

For a good, clean oven you need to use a high impact oven cleaner and leave the oven for at least 24 hours before using it again. Trust us, this will pay off in the long run! The best brands to try are Evans, Brillo or Mr Muscle.

Disinfectant Surface Spray

For any spills and stains that need to be wiped up straight away, it is a disinfectant which you need. These surface sprays can be on hand to clean counters, cupboards and other surfaces in your kitchen.

To accompany these surface sprays make sure you have Lotus Professional Blue Roll. Like the kitchen roll you have been looking for that cleans away spills without costing you half a roll to do it.

To keep your kitchen tidy you need to put in the effort, dedicate a couple of hours to the process and get you and your loved ones to keep on top of it. This will benefit you in the long run when you have a clean, hygienic and well maintained kitchen you will be dying to show off to all those that visit.