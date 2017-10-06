How To Make Your Perfect Family Garden Living Space

Take your garden to a new and exciting world of flourishing plants and entertaining play areas. These top tips should provide you with enough inspiration to start re-designing your garden.

Trail plants

Allow your plants the room to sprout up to the clouds and create a stunning wall between your garden and your neighbours. All it takes is some trellis and a few encouraging wraps around the wood so that your plant will follow the trellis as it grows.

This is also a great way to keep the stunning greenery in your garden, without letting it take over. Your plants will be nicely tucked against your fences; especially handy for little kids who are still finding their feet and seem to trip over nothing.

Colourful furniture

Bold colours can do wonders to a boring garden. For a cheaper alternative to purchasing new furniture; buy from second hand shops and re-vamp them with bright paints. You can go crazy with how you decide to decorate your furniture – let your creative side out!

Not to mention the kids will love this. They love bold colours and excitingly different objects that catch their eyes.

Create a small play area

If you don’t want your entire garden to be covered in outside toys and play area’s, why not designate one space to the children? You can give them the freedom to choose what goes there (within reason).

Take it a step further by building a small play-house for them, it’ll give them a space to play pretend. Just make sure you put the toys away, or throw a plastic cover over the area in case it rains.

Trick the eye

Got a small garden? You can still create an amazing and fun space for you and your family. All you have to do is play on perception and trick your eye into seeing a spacious garden.

One way to make the area seem larger than it is, is to hang up garden mirrors from Simply Plastic where the sun shines. If you’re lucky enough to have a south-facing garden, then you should get a lovely amount of sunlight. The light will bounce off the mirrors to create the feeling of an open-space.

Cosy corner

Create a corner with tons of cushions and blankets under a cover for the days you just want to relax and read a book. You could buy a foot stool that has built in storage. This would make it easy to pack everything away without having to carry it all in and out of your home.

What do you think?

If you’ve got any hacks for our readers, then share your knowledge on creating a perfect family garden. It would be great to see some pictures of your family gardens!