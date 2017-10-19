Do your looks determine the car you drive?

Women of the world, you might think it be true that we are stereotyped into looking a certain way simply by driving the car we love to drive. That might well be the case… In recent news, it’s been a revelation to note that according to retailer Motorpoint, there are definite ways women and men look purely from the cars we drive. Dependant on our age, or likes for a certain car brand, these interesting designed images reveal the quick judgements the British make on each other.

Newly released computer-designed images reveal that the British public make snap judgements on other drivers based on the car that they drive.

The research, conducted by nationwide auto retailer Motorpoint, found that there are prominent perceptions of drivers of some of the most popular brands in the UK. For some of these brands, this includes notable age and gender divides, even despite traditional stereotypes or similarities between certain car brands.

For example, despite the brand similarities, drivers of German automotive giants BMW and Mercedes (often viewed as cars for middle-aged businessmen) had the biggest differences between them. The findings suggest that public opinion believe that young and tall millennial businessmen prefer beamers, while Mercedes drivers were thought to more likely fit the stereotype by being an older gentleman who has enjoyed the finer things in life – two people at opposite ends of their careers.

The public saw men aged between 35-55 years old as having the richest tastes when it comes to cars, with Porsche or Range Rover being the brands that people within this age range were most likely thought to be behind the wheel of.

Despite most of the brands being dominated my male drivers, Fiat flew the female flag as being more of a “girl’s car”. The brand, which is popular for its 500 model, was linked to young millennial women, sporting a casual look, as the most likely motorist to be in the driver’s seat.

Methodology

The research was conducted to investigate how the UK public views drivers of different car brands. The public was asked a series of questions on what they thought driver of five popular brands in the UK looked like, based on: age, height, weight, gender and clothing.

Car brands included:

Mercedes

BMW

Fiat

Range Rover

Porsche

So, what of it? Are you a casual brunette, within a certain age bracket and you can’t keep your hands of a fiats steering wheel? If so, look out because you might just become the next judged driver on the road!