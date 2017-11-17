How to Look On Point in a Casino

Whether you’ve been asked to go on a date to a casino or you’re heading there with the girls for a night out, your first thought will be probably be – “What the heck do I wear?”

With so many dos and don’ts surrounding a casino dress code, it can be difficult to know how you can remain in line with the casino’s rules while exuding your own individual style.

Thankfully, however, many celebrity women have taken this difficult step before you, so we’ll take a look at their style and how you can steal this so you look wonderfully on point for your night out at the casino.

Celebrity Fashion at the Casino

One woman who wowed in her casino outfit when she attended her Heroes Casino Night was Eva Longoria. Wearing a vibrant green dress adorned with black embellishments, she looked elegant, sophisticated and stylish, while still standing out from the crowd. Teamed with a pair of open-toe sandals, this is a look that’s ideal for recreating, using a smart cocktail dress (in the colour of your choice) with some standout shoes/sandals.

Alternatively, for something a little different, you could take some inspiration from celebrities who’ve worn gambling-themed costumes. Katy Perry set a great example in her red sequined dress that was adorned with fluffy dice. To copy this, simply choose a basic outfit that fits in with the rules of the casino before embellishing it with cards, dice and other casino-related paraphernalia. Or, you could opt for a different theme for your costume, donning a flapper dress for a retro touch, for example.

Outfit Ideas

As we’ve already seen, a smart cocktail dress is ideal for a casino. Showing too much skin may be frowned upon in the casino, so try to opt for one with a high neckline that finishes just above the knee. You might also want to take a cardigan, jumper or scarf to wrap around your shoulders as the night goes on. Opt for something that matches or complements your outfit and finishes it off in style with chic embellishments or glamorous detail.

Don’t fancy getting too glammed up? Then a pair of dark blue jeans or trousers are ideal. Team these with a pair of flats (comfort is essential if you’re going to be there all day and night) and a blouse that’ll also transfer easily from day to night. Then, complete the outfit with some fabulous accessories.

Additional Tips

Always try your potential outfit(s) on at home before you go out so you can be sure you’re going to be comfortable all night long. Yes, you may look drop-dead gorgeous, but what good is that if you can’t sit down comfortably at the roulette table? You want to feel like you’re looking your best whether you’re stood up or sat down, and if you feel uncomfortable or something’s too tight, this is going to have a negative effect on your overall outfit and confidence.

By reading up on the casino’s dress code before you go and planning your outfit several months in advance, you’ll definitely ooze confidence and style as you head to the casino on your night out. From elegant cocktail dresses to outlandish casino-inspired costumes, the possibilities are endless for your casino attire!