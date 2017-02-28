A Look At Some Hidden Damages That Can Occur In Every Home

Whether you’re selling your home or buying a property, there’s a lot to consider. However, one of the things that a lot of people miss that can cause some problems down the line are hidden damages. If you’re considering buying your first home, then you may need some help when it comes to understanding the impact of certain hidden damages that you might have to deal with in the future.

What Is A Hidden Damage?

A hidden damage is a flaw that will affect the quality of a building that the human eye cannot see. In some cases a significant defect can result in the owner of a property not being able to enjoy the full use of their property. A damage or defect is only hidden if it means one of these three requirements: if it is not apparent and cannot be noticed by one examination, the buyer does not know about it, and it existed at the time of the purchase.

What Types Of Hidden Damages Are There?

There are a huge range of hidden damages that you can come across, but the most common is mould caused by condensation, rising damp or penetrating damp. This can have a seriously adverse effect on a property and can even cause enough damage to make a property unsafe if left untreated for a long period of time.

Damp

If damp is left untreated for a long period of time, it can cause some serious issues that could result in needing full refurbishment work carried out. Rising damp, penetrating damp and condensation are three of the most common types of damp, and these are the ones that tend to wreak havoc inside of a property. One of the things to consider when it comes to damp in a property, is that it can lead to wet rot and dry rot. These types of rot and mould can produce spores that, when environmental conditions allow, can reproduce and become dangerous. They can trigger asthma in children and can cause illness in those living in the house, particularly the elderly, children and pets. Damp can affect the structure of a property too, meaning a property can ultimately become dangerous to live in as it becomes unstable.

However the worst part about damp is the fact that it’s not always easy to see. This is why it is exceptionally important to have a timber and damp survey carried out in any property that you are looking to buy, so you can be prepared for any potential outgoings in the future.

How Do I Protect Myself From Hidden Damages?

When buying a property it is important to have it surveyed before you go ahead and purchase it. This will highlight any major and minor issues with the property that could result in you spending a lot of money in the future. If the property you are looking to purchase does flag up with damp that the owner was unaware of, they may be willing to get in contact with a company that specialises in damp proofing in London and across the UK. Alternatively, you may be able to purchase the property at a reduced cost and solve the damp issues yourself.