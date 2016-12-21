Ladies, Are You Drinking Too Much? Simple Changes Can Help

Statistically, women drink less alcohol than men; however, alcoholism is increasing in women and this is a cause for concern. It’s important to consider your drinking habits and make adjustments if you’re drinking too much. It’s okay to enjoy nights out with your friends, but if those nights are frequent, you find it difficult to say no, and you face frequent hangovers, it may be time to curb the habit before it takes you down a dangerous path.

If you’re sure you’re drinking too much and you don’t think you can stop on your own, you have options. Alcohol rehab for women is gender specific because alcohol affects women differently than it does men. For example, there are studies that have linked alcoholism to breast cancer. Alcohol affects women socially in different ways, too, such as damaging their relationships with their children. The following lists some ways you can curb drinking on your own, but if these methods don’t work then professional help is just a phone call away.

Analyze Your Drinking Habits

Keep a journal for thirty days. Use it to record dates, what you drank, how many drinks you had, and who you were with. You should write freely about the experience, but be sure to note any nights you blacked out, couldn’t stop drinking, or had a hangover the next day. This should give you a broad picture of your drinking habits, and help you make healthy determinations about them. Here are some things to keep in mind:

For women, binge drinking is typically defined as having more than four drinks. For men, it’s defined as having five or more drinks.

High tolerance is a warning sign of alcoholism.

Drinking shouldn’t be used as a way to relax or de-stress, says HealthGuide.org. “Many drinking problems start when people use alcohol to self-soothe and relieve stress.”

Drinking alone has been linked to heavier drinking and frequent alcohol-related problems.

If you’ve ever got behind the wheel drunk or put yourself or others in physical harm, you should discontinue drinking and seek help immediately.

Acknowledge the Health Consequences of Excessive Alcohol Consumption

You may be encouraged to quit excessive and binge drinking when you learn the very real dangers of it. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIH) warns that getting drunk just one time can have some serious health consequences, and long-term drinking takes “a serious toll on your health.” Here are some affects you may already be experiencing:

Loss of brain functioning. That drunk feeling is actually the alcohol interfering with your brain’s communication pathways, which can cause bad moods, irregular behavior, and poor coordination.

Reduced fertility and decreased libido.

Opened blood vessels, which can cause a permanently red complexion and puffiness.

Liver problems. Your liver could become inflamed and damaged, which can lead to fatty liver, hepatitis, fibrosis, and cirrhosis.

Cancer. Alcohol can increase your risk of developing mouth, esophagus, throat, liver, and breast cancers.

Weakened immune system.

Heart and pancreas problems, such as pancreatitis which may be deadly if left untreated.

Helpful Tips to Stop Drinking

If you want to stop drinking so much, you’ll need to do some work. It may not be easy; alcohol is addicting and it’s advertised everywhere. Your first step should be to let friends and family know that you’re quitting, and you want them to support and respect your decision. You should rethink relationships with people that push you to drink or undermine your healthy choices.

Write down your goals. Eliminate alcohol from your household. Continue to journal what you’re drinking (or not drinking if you’ve successfully quit), and how that makes you feel. If you fall off the wagon, don’t beat yourself up. Tomorrow is a new day to start again. If you continuously fall off the wagon, don’t be afraid to reach out to a professional for help.