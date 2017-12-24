Is Kratom Used for Opiate Withdrawl?

What is kratom?

Kratom is a member of the same family of plants as coffee. It has over 40 alkaloids that combine to provide its effects. Two of the major ones are of particular interest to us. Mitragynine and 7-hyrdoxymitragynine are both alkaloids that activate opioid receptors in the brain. These alkaloids do not behave exactly like opiates do. They do, however, behave similarly to what are known as partial opiate agonists. These include drugs like Buprenorphine, Subutex, and Suboxone. You may recognize these as drugs that are used to help with opiate withdrawal. Because of kratom’s similarity to those drugs, some people use it for the same purpose.

How do people use kratom to kick opiates?

Although kratom is not as powerful prescription drugs, it has been used by people to help with opiate withdrawal. The downside of not being as powerful as prescription drugs comes with the upside that kratom is less addictive. That isn’t to say that if you have an opiate problem you shouldn’t be careful using kratom as a substitute. Certainly, if you are trying to kick an opiate habit, you want to be careful not to replace it with another habit.

Opiate withdrawals usually last 3 to 5 days in the first phase, and a couple of weeks in the second phase. Some people use kratom during this time can help them get through the roughest times of their road to a drug-free life. By taking kratom only when it is absolutely needed to get over withdrawal symptoms or severe cravings, people avoid using kratom as too much of a crutch or developing a tolerance to it.

Although many people use kratom regularly with no problems at all, people with opiate addictions should consider ceasing use of it as soon as withdrawal symptoms and cravings are no longer a problem. Staying away from anything that provides even a mild opiate effect is the best way to ensure that you don’t relapse into opiate use.

What dosage do people use?

Kratom acts as a stimulant in low to medium-sized doses. At around 8 grams and up, however, kratom begins to switch its role a little. At those doses, it behaves more like a sedative. This makes higher doses ideal for replicating the effects of opiates and therefore minimizing cravings and withdrawal symptoms.

One should never start out at such a high dosage though. As everyone is different, it is best to start around 3-5 grams and judge tolerance and efficiency at alleviating symptoms. A person looking to kick opiate would do this trial dose before it is absolutely necessary to relieve a craving or withdrawal symptom. By getting the dosage right beforehand, they can ensure that they are giving themselves the best chance to shut those unwanted feelings down when the time comes.

What strain do people use?

The most popular strain of kratom among people looking to kick an opiate habit is Bali Kratom. Borneo Kratom and Indo strains are also very good for this purpose. All three of those strains have sedative like qualities that serve as a nice substitute for opiates. Maeng Da is another popular strain that is often used. In addition to different strains, kratom also comes in different colors. More specifically, the veins of the plant come in different colors. These colors are red, white, and green. For use in opiate withdrawal, the red-veined kratom is far and away the most popular choice. White-veined kratom is too much of a stimulant to be effectively used, whereas the red-veined variation has a more sedative, pain-killing effect. The green variety strikes a balance between the two, which may be desirable for some purposes, but not in this case.

For more information about kratom, check out the Erowid web site.