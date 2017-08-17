Importance of Caring Mental Health Counseling

Mental healthcare has changed in the US over the years, and while it’s not perfect, it’s at least on the upswing. Years ago, those suffering from mental illness would be sent away to private hospitals where they would never see their families and undergo inhumane treatments to try and “cure” them. It was frowned upon to talk about it, let alone admit you had a problem. Today, mental health is more openly discussed, whether at home, at school, in the media, and even at work. Employers are opting for health insurance coverage that includes mental health, and more and more people are coming out about their own struggles with mental health.

Unfortunately, mental health issues that go untreated can often lead to injury or even death. The media has brought attention to mental health issues with the recent suicide of Chester Bennington, lead singer of Linkin Park. Although not a happy outcome, more and more people have started to talk openly about it, and those suffering from mental illness can use this event as an opportunity to seek professional help. When searching for a mental health provider, it’s often a good idea to look for caring mental health counseling professionals, as these individuals have a stronger bond with their patients and can be the resource you need to help overcome your mental health issues. Here’s why.

Creates a bond with patient.

When seeking treatment for mental illness, you can often find yourself struggling with admitting what your challenges are or simply don’t want to put in the effort to get better. However, when you have a counselor who cares for your well-being and wants to see you succeed, it can help you build a solid bond that encourages you to take the steps necessary to improve your situation. If you are trying to work with someone who doesn’t care, then you also won’t feel motivated to take the necessary steps to move your life forward.

Offers an immediate resource.

When counselors care about their patients, they make themselves more readily available. You never know when you’re going to come across a challenge or issue where you’ll need your counselor. If you’re a recovering alcoholic, you may be tempted to have a drink in the middle of the night. If you suffer from depression, you may be on the verge of a breakdown while you’re at work. No matter the time, you’ll want to be able to get ahold of someone you can talk to and help you overcome it. Caring counselors will provide you with an easy way to get in touch with them and also come to your rescue when you need it. If you instead choose a counselor who only wants to be available from 9-5, it could be completely detrimental to your mental health.

Provide opportunities.

Counselors who care will also provide opportunities to patients who really need it. For instance, these counselors will go above and beyond just talking to help you truly understand what you’re dealing with and how you can handle it better. Maybe your counselor will put you in touch with others battling the same issues and challenges, or maybe they’ll help you find something you’re good at to overcome your challenges. In addition, counselors can also work with you to help you put your own mental health issues to good use, whether as talking openly with others to offer support or getting involved in organizations dedicating to helping those with your condition.

Although mental health has become more widely talked about, we still have a way to go as a nation. By getting your own health under control with the help of a trusted and caring professional, you can help take the necessary strides to bring mental health issues more to the forefront than ever before.

Author’s Bio

​Judy lees is a super-connector with AYC Web Solutions who helps businesses find their audience online through outreach, partnerships, and networking. She frequently writes about the latest advancements in digital marketing and focuses her efforts on developing customized blogger outreach services plans depending on the industry and competition.