Hyperpigmentation and Dark Skin

Hyperpigmentation is a relatively common condition amongst people with dark skin. If you’re affected by it, you’re probably aware that it can make some people feel self-conscious. Although the condition is often hard to spot to the untrained eye, sufferers sometimes find that the condition can have a negative impact on their self esteem.

What is hyperpigmentation?

Hyperpigmentation occurs when the body produces extra melanin at particular points on the skin. Melanin is the hormone responsible for giving the skin its dark colour; it is usually produced in order to protect the skin from the sun’s potentially harmful ultra-violet rays. It’s probably best known for being the substance that allows fair-skinned people to get a tan, when they sit in the sun. However, for people with darker skin, the production of melanin can be a problem when it occurs in small areas, leading to dark spots.

Why does hyperpigmentation occur in dark skin?

You might wonder why your skin suddenly produces melanin, creating these annoying dark spots and leading to uneven skin tone. Even if you have a dark complexion, you still require protection from the sun in order to avoid damage from ultraviolet rays. So, whatever your skin tone, you should ensure that you cover up in the middle of the day when the sun’s rays are at their most harmful, and don’t skip the sunscreen if you’re going to be out for any period of time.

These steps are all important in understanding how dark skin works, but they don’t explain why producing extra melanin can cause dark spots and uneven patches on your skin. The main reason for dark patches on particular areas of skin is a cut, spot or other type of inflammation. If your skin is broken or damaged – as happens when you get a blemish or pick a pimple – the body will flood the site with melanin to protect it from further damage from ultra-violet light.

Not all types of hyperpigmentation are caused by cuts or inflammation – hormones can also play a part. There is a particular kind of hyperpigmentation known as melasma, which typically occurs in dark skin tones during pregnancy, due to hormonal fluctuations. Hormonal contraceptives, such as the pill and the implant, can also contribute to melasma-type hyperpigmentation.

What treatments are available?

Whatever the cause of your hyperpigmentation, if you have dark skin and are looking to get rid of dark spots to create a more even skin tone, there are a number of options available. You may well be aware of the range of creams which claim to make dark spots fade, evening out the complexion.

Treatments such as Ultra Light Derma White, made with Swiss Alpine herbs, can be a lifeline in promoting a glowing, even complexion every day. Exfoliating treatments can also have a major impact in reducing the appearance of hyperpigmentation in dark skin, and can work in conjunction with lightening creams.

If you want an effective, non-invasive treatment for hyperpigmentation, laser treatment can be a brilliant way to a drastic reduction in dark spots. While laser approaches can be used on a range of different types of skin and hyperpigmentation conditions, it is particularly effective in the case of hormonally-induced melasma, which is particularly difficult to treat – and without definitive treatment, it can tend to recur in sunny conditions.

Whether you’re worried about hormonally-induced dark patches, suffer from dark patches caused by acne-scarring or have developed hyperpigmentation due to cuts or inflammation, there is a way to get a beautiful, even complexion. Find out about the range of lightening creams, exfoliants and laser treatments available from The Laser Treatment Clinic today and start feeling confident about your skin!