Here’s our Rundown of the Best Places to Travel to for your Bachelorette Part

Bachelorette parties are a time-honoured tradition celebrated by future brides and their best friends for generations. Hopefully, most of us will only ever get one chance to be the blushing bachelorette so it is absolutely crucial that the night or trip is an unforgettable, fun and affordable experience – after all, the bride-to-be has a wedding and a honeymoon to consider as well.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada is the number one destination when it comes to bachelorette parties. There are resorts, clubs, restaurants, hotels, spas, malls and much more all situated within about three square miles so you don’t even have to walk far in heels between your destinations. Plus, regardless of which activity you and your girls choose to partake in, it’s all reasonably affordable. Besides flights – the price of which will depend upon where you’re flying from – hotels are probably the only other big expense. Fortunately, staying in an averagely priced hotel for two nights will only set you back approximately $150.

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico



Right on the tip of the Baja Peninsula sits Los Cabos, a tourist hot spot that attracts people from all around the world – including celebrities. That’s right: Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney and many other celebs have been visiting this A+ List destination for years to bask in the sun by day and party at the nightclubs by moonlight.

Still, Cabo San Lucas is not an expensive destination as two nights in a hotel there will only cost you about $75 and the average cost of a pint is just $1.39. This means that you can spend any extra cash you’ve saved on activities such as snorkelling, hiking, whale watching and almost every other pastime you can think of. If you fancy a bit of site seeing, you can always go and visit the Arch, San Jose del Cabo’s Gallery District or some of the other many cultural attractions.

Charleston, South Carolina



If you’re hoping for a more sophisticated, charming bachelorette destination then Charleston and Myrtle Beach, which is situated nearby, are fantastic options. In the middle of Charleston sits the Historic District where you can choose from a variety of places to stay and truly experience southern hospitality. The options include the Spectator, the Andrew Pinckney Inn and the French Quarter Inn, many of which come with personal butlers, room service and pillow menus.

Unfortunately, these places can get a little pricey so we recommend you look for something in Myrtle Beach, where two nights in a hotel costs just $173. By choosing to stay in one of the beach resorts you open yourself up to trips to Charleston as well as beaches, water sports and hiking. Plus, if you want to feel fancy you can always pay for a carriage ride around Charleston and spend that extra cash on fine dining or at the numerous street boutiques.

A bachelorette party is a special occasion unlike any other, where ladies come together to celebrate each other and the bride. So make sure that the next bachelorette you have any say in is as special as the bride-to-be deserves.