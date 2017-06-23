Your hair needs to look great always – 5 ways to make that happen

There are times when you don’t need makeup and there are times when you don’t need to wear something fancy. But there is never a time when your hair doesn’t have to look amazing. Surely no one wants their hair to not look good, but people don’t really follow the simple rules that lead to having a great hair all the time. This article will try to do just that, help you have a great hair at all times. There are quite a few things you can start doing so that your hair will look amazing. Check out these top 5 tips on getting your hair to look stunning.

When you wash it…

There are some details regarding washing your hair that you need to work on if you want your hair to always be gorgeous. First off, make sure that you are washing it the right way by massaging the scalp. A lot of people overlook to do this and just rub the hair. That’s not the way to get great hair all the time. Another thing to keep in mind regarding the way in which you wash your hair is the fact that your hair likes cool water. Try to use the coolest water you can when washing. Of course, no one is saying to freeze in your own shower, but making sure that the water is as cool as you can endure helps tremendously. When you’re done you can also rinse it off with cool water. Another thing that helps a lot is using organic treatments. Ditch the generic chemicals and use something like the oxo organic hair treatment fda registered solution.After having this treatment all you will have to do is simply wash & go – no need to blow dary the hair and damage it after each shower.

Don’t use a blow dryer to dry your hair

This one is pretty self explanatory. Drying your hair with a blow dryer is not good for the hair. Instead, use a towel to get the best results in terms of getting your hair dry without messing it up. Using a blow dryer to dry it off can harm it if you’re not careful. It’s much gentler towards the hair to use a towel.

That being said, we advise to brush your hair often and use a silicone free serum after you wash it, in order to keep it organized and saturated when you go out to your day.

Brushing your hair

Brushing your hair is an equally important part of the process. Make sure to use a brush that won’t harm your hair such as one made out of natural bristle brush for instance. It’s important to preserve natural oils and a good way to spread them is with a boar bristle brush. For wet hair, never use anything other than a wide tooth comb. In fact, brushing your hair while it’s wet is pretty much a bad idea because as mentioned earlier, it’s very fragile. Avoid it, but if you really must, only do it with a wide tooth comb.