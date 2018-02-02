Secret Tips, How to Have the Perfect Hair Even During the Winter

Winter is here. Not only can this cold season affect your skin but also cause some problems for your hair. The hair becomes too dry, brittle, unruly, frizzy and loses its silky nature. That’s all because of constant shift between warm temperatures inside and cold weather outside. So, it’s high time to start thinking about ways to protect your hair. These simple tips will help you keep your scalp and hair healthy during the winter season.

Combat Static

A hat can protect your hair from the wind, rain and snow. But nobody wants the “dreaded hat hair” and a great way to avoid this is to use an ionic hair dryer. This gentle blow dryer will help you reduce static and add shine to your hair.

Deep Condition Your Hair

Treat your hair once per week to a deep conditioning treatment in order to replenish and lock in moisture. This product can help you soften frizzy and brittle hair. As an alternative, you can use a hair oil to maintain the health of your hair.

Hydrate Hair Overnight

Night air is pretty dry and it usually leeches moisture from your skin and hair. Therefore, it’s a good idea to apply serum on dry hair right before going to bed. Girls with curls, relaxed locks, and textured strands should hydrate their hair nightly with a light oil or special curl cream. As an extra measure of added protection, they can also cover their hair with a sleep bonnet to avoid friction and keep moisture levels intact.

Wash Your Hair to a Minimum

It’s a fact: if you’re shampooing your hair just 2-3 times a week, you will prevent your hair from drying out. And always dry your hair completely before leaving your house, since the moisture in your hair along with cold air might make your hair much more brittle and dry. Plus, your color might fade faster.

Dry Your Hair Correctly

A blow dryer can be really harmful for your hair. If you use max temperature settings for the best styling effect, the heat can overdry your hair. Thus, it’s very important to you protect your hair with heat protection before you blow dry it. Treat your hair with care.

Avoid over-styling your hair

Limit your use of tools like flat irons and curling irons, as the extreme heat may dry out your hair and scalp.

Have Your Hair Trimmed Regularly

It doesn’t matter whether you have long or short hair, cold wind can make the ends of your hair brittle and dry. Regular trims will help you keep your hair strong and reduce the risk of split ends. Getting a light dusting of the ends every 6-8 weeks will be enough to maintain health of your hair.

Prevent Dandruff

Not only your hair is too dry during winter months. Your scalp also becomes drier and itchier because of the lack of moisture in the cold air. This leads to dandruff, irritation, and even hair fall. To prevent this, you can heat olive or coconut oil, mix it with lemon juice, and massage it into your scalp. Leave it in for 30 minutes, and then rinse it out with a good shampoo. Only one thing you need is to choose best hair loss shampoo. This kind of shampoo not only boosts the hair growth but also helps stop your scalp from itching. The dandruff problem is pretty manageable with the right care.

Control Frizziness

One of the most annoying things about winter is frizziness. To tackle it, you could use a vented hair brush with boar bristles. Also, avoid washing your hair with hot water as it might strip away the natural oils of your hair. Wash your hair only with lukewarm water and apply the tea hair conditioners to keep your hair smooth.

Keep Your Home Warm and Humidified

If the temperature inside is much warmer than outside, this can irritate your scalp. So, if you don’t want to get a temperature shock when you’re going out, it’s better to air your house and maintain warm temperature. Not hot!

Another unexpected way to fight dry hair is to get a humidifier. It can prevent your hair and skin from feeling dry.

Eat Healthy and Stay Hydrated

Sticking to a diet full of vitamins and minerals is the best way to keep your hair healthy. Also, you must drink plenty of water to keep your skin, hair, and scalp well-hydrated. Hair growth vitamins is an excellent supplement for your care regimen. It will help you maintain healthy hair, nails, and skin.

Make these simple tips and tricks a part of your daily routine and your hair won’t even notice that the cold winter is here!