Should you get your tattoo removed? Five things you need to consider.

If you’re here, it’s entirely possible that you’re looking for tattoo removal. With around one in four inked people regretting at least one of their tattoos, you’re not alone, but the question lies in whether or not laser tattoo removal is the right answer if you don’t like your tattoo. Maybe you’re already looking for the best laser tattoo removal London has to offer, or maybe you’re still debating whether to remove or get a cover up. Whatever the case, here are five things you need to consider before you book in for a consultation!

Once it’s gone, it’s gone.

This might seem obvious, but once you go through tattoo removal, you tattoo will be gone. For most, this goes without saying, but if you’re having even the slightest of doubts, it’s important to sit back and make sure that tattoo removal is truly what you want. Is that tattoo truly so bad? You may be able to have the tattoo redone at a later date if you really want to, but it won’t be the same as the original! Make sure you’re 100% dedicated to the removal before you get started.

It takes time.

Tattoo removal takes time. There’s no quick fix for a tattoo, and laser removal can take as many as 6 sessions, usually more. With technological advances, some tattoos might be gone in 4 sessions, but it’s more likely that you’ll return anything between 6 and 12 times, and potentially even more if the tattoo is particularly deep. Your skin tone, the size of the tattoo, the location and more can all play a part in how long it takes to remove a tattoo, so be prepared for it to take longer than you might expect!

It can be painful.

How much pain you go through will, just like getting a tattoo in the first place, depend on your pain threshold as well as how many sessions you have to go through, and where the tattoo is. There are ways to handle the pain and discomfort and if you go to the right places, it’s likely that they’ll offer these to you from the outset, but be prepared for it to hurt. It is a laser breaking up a tattoo, after all.

It’s expensive.

If you thought getting a tattoo was expensive, wait until you have one removed. Tattoo removal can be extremely costly, so it’s important to be prepared for this to avoid having a half-removed tattoo. Each session alone can cost hundreds, and with multiple sessions, you can imagine how the cost adds up. If you can afford this, then it is ultimately your decision, but it’s important to realise just how expensive even small tattoos can be to remove.

The post-treatment healing

Post-treatment healing is even more risky than getting a tattoo itself. The scarring and infection changes are high, so it’s important to make sure you take care of your skin after each session. The professional in charge of your removal will be able to suggest to you the right ointments and creams to use, but ultimately it comes down to keeping it covered, not irritating it, and keeping it all clean. There’ll likely be redness, swelling, blisters, even bleeding, so it won’t be pretty. For this reason, sessions have to be around 4 weeks apart!