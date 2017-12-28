Forex: Best Ways to Invest

This article is dedicated to investigation of methods of investing in Forex that are the most relevant now and will be in trend in the nearest future. The selection was made in accordance with the following factors:

The level of profitability;

Required initial investment (the minimum amount to enter the market);

Risk level;

The need for certain knowledge and skills.

Further in the article, you will find out what Forex investments are the most attractive.

Investments Into PAMM Accounts

PAMM accounts are one of the most common types of equity investment. They are one of the types of trust management. The essence of working with PAMM accounts is as follows. There are several investors and manager. Each of the investors has a separate account. The trading platform considers all of them together as one unit. Suppose the manager received a profit or loss from investing the funds entrusted to him by several investors. The financial result of the transactions (profit or loss) is divided proportionally among the depositors.

PAMM-investment has a number of advantages for a potential investor. These include:

The manager’s bonus depends on the result of his tradings; therefore, he is interested in his investors’ capital growing;

Security of investments (no access to assets);

High liquidity (you can withdraw money from the account virtually any moment);

Possibility of investments diversification (you can distribute funds between several PAMM accounts);

The ability to receive information on transactions in real time.

The level of profitability depends largely on the strategy used by the trader. With conservative trading, the monthly profit margin is 5-10%. The minimum amount of investments varies from $10, but overall everything depends on the PAMM-site.

Automatic Copying of Transactions or Social Trading

Automatic copying of transactions (social trading) is gaining popularity nowadays. You can invest in Forex this way without having any special knowledge. The essence is in automatically transactions’ copying from one account to another. In order to work according to such a scheme, one should take the following steps:

Register on a dedicated platform.

Select a trader who will act as a signal provider. You should subscribe to his trading signals.

Next, the system will automatically repeat transactions from the trader’s account to the account of the subscribed investor. If one of them does not suit the depositor, he can reject it himself.

Investment Funds

Investment funds offer their shareholders to invest money by acquiring shares. For example, the brokers can create investment portfolios of securities of international companies, diversifying the risks of its depositors. Investment funds attract shareholders due to the fact that the recommended amount of starting investment is not so high.

The ways of investing own funds can be different in terms of personal convenience, accessibility, visibility of calculations, etc. Be sure to choose the one (or several) that suits you the most.