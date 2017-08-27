Traveling isn’t always easy, especially if you left a precious item behind that you know you’ll need on the trip. It’s imperative that you double check your belongings after packing and before you leave to ensure you have everything you need. There are at least five things you should never forget when you travel if you want the experience to go as smooth as possible.

Your Smartphone

In today’s day and age, practically everything is done on your smartphone. From making important phone calls to texting back a friend, shopping online to checking your bank balance, you most likely handle a lot of business on your phone. Leaving it behind could leave you in a world of trouble, as you wouldn’t be able to easily find a way to get ahold of someone if you’re in a bind. This is especially true if all your contacts are saved and you don’t know any numbers by heart.

Your Phone’s Protective Gear

One drop could spell disaster for your phone. Whether you drop it on the ground or drop a splash of your drink on the device, it could result in a broken phone that doesn’t work. Either of these things happening while you’re away would be even worse than when you’re home since you wouldn’t have immediate access to your local electronics store to fix the problem or utilize your insurance. Keep protective gear on your phone at all times. If you have an iPhone 7S Plus, for example, bring along a couple iPhone 7S Plus cases so you know your device will be safe. You can shop around for new cases if you don’t have one that’s protective enough and is really only for looks. A screen protector is important as well.

Your Charger

Another problem you could encounter would be getting stuck without a charger. Too many people rush to grab their phone without thinking about the charger often left plugged into their wall outlet. Keeping a spare in your car would help a ton unless, of course, you aren’t planning on driving to your destination. When making a list of what to bring on vacation, always include the phone charger on it. Otherwise, you will have to try and find one to buy that fits your phone once you’ve arrived at your location. If you do make the decision to buy, consider a portable option. It’s one of the best gadgets you can have while you’re traveling since it will keep your phone charged while you’re out exploring the scenery.

Your I.D.

You wouldn’t ever want to get caught without your I.D., especially while in a completely different city or state. Anything could happen, and you want to be sure the authorities can identify who you are. Whether it’s needed to get you out of trouble or simply prove you are who you say, your I.D. is necessary to have on your person anytime you go outside of the house.

Your Medication

Your medication is also hugely important while you’re away. You may not be able to get a refill if you’re in a different country, or even just another state. Be sure to bring along any daily pills you need so you can stay safe and healthy on your trip. You also need to ensure they’re packed properly if you’re traveling by plane. There are strict rules about how medicine can be packaged while in the air. Traveling can be stressful enough without having to worry about items forgotten at home. Always double check your luggage and ensure these five items are along for the ride. You wouldn’t want to be stuck without any of them, especially on a trip that lasts for more than a day or two. With these belongings on you, you are sure to have a vacation that is as stress-free as possible.