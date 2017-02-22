Fashion Update for Spring Summer

It’s the time of the year where we all look forward to leaving the winter and the cold weather behind. One of the main reasons for this is that we can also look forward to a welcome change in fashion, as different trends come into focus for spring. Spring summer fashion has that element of fun about it, with endless options and designs to take advantage of.

From a choice of soft colours to a change in clothing design, there are many opportunities in the fashion industry to do something a little different. So, if you’re wondering what’s going to be big over the next few weeks, here are just a few ideas from Influence.

Shade of the season: cool blues

A flattering colour that works in any season, blue is a colour that can be incorporated throughout the year. However, it’s time to say goodbye to the wintry shade of navy and say hello to a lighter, cooler blue for the spring. A versatile, fresh approach to this particular colour, cool blue is an easy shade to wear once the weather begins to improve.

Working well across a varied range of garments from tops to dresses, you can be dreaming of the blue summer sky and welcoming the refreshing spring weather into your wardrobe. With an ice-cool edge, you can adopt this shade for a head-to-toe look, or subtly include it in your next ensemble.

Sleeves get an update

Sleeves get their turn in the spotlight this spring, being enhanced by a number of different designs. Adding a new element to your spring wardrobe, you can take the simplest item of clothing and revamp it with a clever sleeve.

From ruffles to bell sleeves, you can adopt this style on top of already popular designs such as Bardot dresses or cold shoulder tops. Adding an alternative aspect to your wardrobe this year, decorative sleeves can make a real statement and create a flattering silhouette.

Whether you opt for frills, flared sleeves or even cut-out options, sleeves are having their moment in the world of fashion.

Enhanced with embroidery

Craftsmanship and creativity makes a comeback this spring, in a very modern way. What was once a traditional way of decorating clothing is now a must-have in 2017, adding character to your wardrobe effortlessly. Making sure clothing has that special touch, otherwise underrated pieces now become eye-catching.

Whether it’s a small addition to a shirt or a dress with a much fuller design, embroidery can be as subtle or as bold as you choose. With beautiful coloured threads, the embroidery trend is one that suits spring summer effortlessly.

The biker babe is back

Making a comeback is the ever popular grunge look, so you don’t need to throw out your leather jacket just yet. From nibbled and ripped t-shirts to mesh inserts, it’s the little details that make the biggest impact in this year’s approach to the biker trend. Including the usual ripped jeans or shorts, you can update your grunge look with lace up tops or clothing adorned with gothic imagery.

Feminine but defiant, the grunge trend is effortless, unforced and always looks great.