Facts you didn’t know about carers

Here are some really interesting stats that you probably didn’t know about carers, between 2001 and 2011, the number of unpaid carers in England increased by 60,000. the largest increase occurred in the category of people who provide 50 or more hours of care every week. Please visit Homecare North London for some more great facts and figures. Also, unpaid carers outstripped population growth in the sample period. This is a trend that looks set to that looks set to continue as people with long-term illnesses and disabilities look forward to a longer life expectancy. Please see this infographic from Homecare Franchise for even more great facts and figures on carers.