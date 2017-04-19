Expert Guide to The Best Research Paper | Research Paper Structure

Expert guide to the best research paper

However, if you have enough time and are ready to work hard, you have all the chances to write an effective research paper yourself. All you actually need is an expert guide! So what is a research paper, and how to succeed with such a task?

A research paper is a piece of writing that represents an individual investigation carried out on a specific topic. There are two major types of it: argumentative and analytical. The first one is intended to persuade the reader that the writer’s opinion, idea, or assertion is valid or correct, which means that its topic should be controversial or debatable. As for the analytical research paper, it is intended to explore and evaluate the given topic by offering a critical interpretation of different sources throughout the paper. In this way, before you actually start writing, you need to decide whether your goal is to examine or persuade. After all, this choice has a direct impact on what exactly you are going to write and how you are going to write it. However, even though these types of research paper are quite different, they have the same structure and parts that you should include in your writing. Here they are:

Abstract – a brief summary of your paper that tells the reader about the purpose of your work, your experiment, and its results. This part is usually written after the whole work is complete.

Introduction – a first part of your research paper that presents your thesis statement, gives the reasons for your investigation, and shows the importance of the whole work.

Materials and Methods – an important section dedicated to your practical steps, materials and equipment used in your work, procedures required to conduct research, etc.

Results – a part that demonstrates the outcomes of your experiment and research. It may also include visual materials like statistics, graphs, tables, figures, etc. to illustrate, at least, several of your findings.

Discussion – a research paper section that brings forward your every hypothesis and analyzes whether your statement is supported enough or not. It also may include the mistakes you made during your experiment and how to avoid them in future.

Conclusion – a final part of your paper that draws everything together and ties it into your initial research.

References – a part dedicated to all the sources and additional materials you used in your work that are listed in alphabetical order.

Finally, before writing a research paper, you need to create an outline and add all these parts along with all your ideas to it. This will greatly facilitate your task and show the right direction for your investigation. Start early, and you will succeed!