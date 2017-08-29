How to Establish a Great Skincare Routine in College

Have you ever had skin issues?

Acne, dryness, puffiness, etc.?

Us too –

That’s why we made sure to establish a healthy skincare routine very early on.

College is the perfect time to start taking care of your skin, if you haven’t already.

The lack of sleep, unhealthy eating, and drinking doesn’t help your skin at all, so establishing a skincare routine that works for you is very important.

Use Sunscreen – ALWAYS

This is probably the MOST important thing you can do for your skin!

Not only does wearing sunscreen prevent your skin from aging, it also decreases your risk for skin cancer later in life.

Trust me –

That tan will NOT be worth the skin cancer you get when you’re older.

I always use sunscreen on my face, regardless of if I’m going to be in the direct sunlight that day or not.

Incorporate the use of sunscreen into your makeup routine, before you put any other makeup on.

It acts a natural makeup primer, too!

Two birds. One stone.

Sunscreen protects your skin from the sun’s UV rays.

Both UVA and UVB rays add to to the development of skin cancer (source).

Everyone – regardless of color – needs to wear sunscreen to protect their faces and skin.

We recommend using a Zinc-based sunscreen (you can find ones online that are clear, not white).

Zinc acts as a physical block for these harmful rays, instead of a chemical blocker.

Keep Your Face Out of the Sun

On that note, you can just keep your face out of the sun completely.

Avoid unnecessary time in the sun, or wear a hat!

Hats are perfect for running outside, laying at the beach, etc. to protect your face.

There are plenty of cute hats you can buy in college –

Sorority hats, university hats, or the trendy dad hat or floppy, brimmed hat.

Establish a Healthy Skincare Routine

Since having regular facials is probably out of your budget, you need to establish a healthy skincare routine.

First, letting your skin breathe is hugely important –

This means taking off your makeup every single night, and on the days where you don’t need to wear makeup, don’t.

Use a sulfate-free cleanser in the morning and at night. This helps cleanse your face of any impurities from the day, and is very important to do 1-2 times a day.

Then, use an alcohol-free toner to restore your face to its natural pH –

A lot of people think they can skip this step, but don’t!

Now, the finale: moisturize!

EVEN if you have oily skin, you need to moisturize daily –

Your skin will get even oilier if you skip this step, because it starts to overcompensate.

Use a moisturizer with SPF in the morning, and your regular moisturizer at night.

And don’t forget your neck!

Another amazing thing you can do for your skin is incorporating an antioxidant serum into your nightly routine.

Dermatologists recommend a retinol, vitamin C (brightening), glycolic acid or hyaluronic acid serum, depending on your skin type.

Lastly, another amazing thing you can do for your skin is to add a mask into your routine once or twice a week. It feels amazing, cleans your pores, and is the perfect addition to a college nighttime skincare routine.

Exfoliate 1-2 Times Per Week

Get a gentle exfoliating cleanser to use once or twice a week –

It cleans your skin more deeply and is important to get those impurities out.

Who doesn’t love knowing you’re taking care of your skin for the long run?

All of these skincare steps will help your aging process immensely!

Just think of how many elements our skin is exposed to on a daily basis –

You have got to make sure you’re taking the best care of it you possibly can.

Opt for More Natural Products When You Can

There are many reasons to go for the more natural route when it comes to your skin.

For one, the amount of chemicals in most big-name beauty brands is appalling.

Taking care of your skin most definitely does NOT involve putting harmful chemicals on it daily.

Not to mention –

These are the same chemicals that are linked to certain cancers and diseases.

And we are using them every day!

Fragrances, sulfates, and parabens are all very harmful to you and your body.

Look for products without these ingredients, and you will be doing wonders for your health, and your skin, in the long run.