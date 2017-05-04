Enjoy a Bank Holiday Break in the Lake District

As the winter is finally over and spring is almost in full bloom, it’s the perfect time to think about your next trip. With bank holiday weekends coming up, closely followed by the summer season, consider treating you and your family to a long weekend break together. Staying in the UK is becoming more and more popular, as we realise how much there is on our own doorstep. So, for your next bank holiday weekend, why not consider heading to the Lake District?

Packed with beautiful scenery and exciting attractions, you won’t be short of an adventure with your friends and family. With the bank holiday at the end of May promising a relaxing break from your usual routine, you should take advantage of that extra day off work. Explore new destinations, embrace the fresh outdoors and stay in one of many Lake District Hotels.

Explore The Mesmerising Lakes

If you love being outdoors and taking in the scenery, the Lake District might just be the perfect destination. Known for its outstanding landscapes and multiple lakes, it’s one of the most interesting areas of the UK. Derwent Water, Bassenthwaite Lake and Ullswater are all located in the northern part of the Lake District, giving you the opportunity to walk round and take it all in.

Spend an afternoon taking in some peace and quiet with the family, or if you’re feeling adventurous then get involved in some watersports. From kayaking to water-skiing, you can try your hand at something different and come away with a new skill! With so many different lakes to choose from, you could spend hours and hours exploring.

Conquer The Mountains

If you fancy being a little more active, or challenging yourself on your next weekend break, the Lake District gives you the chance to reach new heights. Scafell Pike is the highest mountain in England, but there’s something for every ability. The mountains in the Lake District include Skiddaw, Helvellyn and Blencathra, all of which offer breath-taking views.

There are countless walking paths for you to follow, all of which attract visitors from all over the world. Whether you just want a leisurely stroll amongst nature, or something a little more advanced, you’ll find a path that’s perfect for you.

Soak Up The Culture

The towns and villages of the Lake District have a lot of history behind them, and have been home to some very well-known writers and artists from past centuries. You can still visit Dove Cottage, the home of William Wordsworth in the early 1800s.

There are numerous sites of historical interest, such as Castlerigg Stone Circle and other ancient monuments. Explore medieval castles and forts, as well as abbeys from years gone by. You might even stumble across some Roman remains too!

The Lake District is the UK’s largest National Park, offering a never-ending list of things to do and see. Perfect for a long weekend, you can’t go wrong with an escape to the Lake District with your family!