How efficient are cast iron radiators?

If you’ve ever lived in a house that has cast iron radiators, we’re sure we will be preaching to the choir. Though cast iron might seem like an odd option in many new builds and modern households, you’d be surprised to find out that not only are cast iron radiators utterly adaptable to most environments, they’re also much more energy efficient than their steel counterparts. We’re sure by the end of this post you’ll be converted to the charms (and saved pennies!) that cast iron radiators can offer your household.

Stay hotter for longer

The main selling point for cast iron radiators is just how incredibly effective they are when it comes to warming a home, whether it’s a modern build or a Victorian townhouse. Thanks to the cast iron that these radiators are made of – much like the country kitchen Aga – they don’t just give off heat when they’re in use; they provide radiant warmth for a long time after. These radiators aren’t just energy efficient, they’re also time efficient – walking into a chilly house and waiting hours for your radiators to warm up can feel like torture, but with cast iron’s conductive properties you’ll find yourself thawing out a lot faster.

Old-world attractive

People tend to associate cast iron radiators with one particular style – classic Victorian. However, you’d be surprised how many different shapes, styles and elaborate designs cast iron radiators are produced in. Though there’s always a slight retro charm about cast iron, there are designs to fit nearly every home – from stunning Art Deco through to simplistic modern. Cast iron radiator designs are readily adaptable to suit almost any environment and can be a statement with specific plans and paint.

For many households, radiators are just plain white corrugated metal hanging on the wall – cast iron provides some personality to any home, in a way that a simple steel radiator cannot. Combine this with the joy of coming home to a warm house – or one that heats up in next to no time – and you’ll find the advantages of cast iron radiators are both visual and practical. Give your home a touch of old-fashioned charm and create a cosy environment you’ll be excited to return home to.

Infinitely adaptable

Making your home your own is a dream of many families, and being able to adapt every little part of your house to your exact requirements and desires is a large part of that. Larger, traditional radiators can get in the way of your design work and can cause damage to walls when moving them. By choosing cast iron, you’re choosing an option that’s infinitely more adaptable to any environment, thanks to the variations in size available.

Whether you want something small and simple for a bathroom, or large and ornate for your living room to make a statement that also provides much-needed warmth, cast iron feels more like an exciting choice than a painful decision. The variety of textures available for cast iron – from glossy paint to a natural, rough surface – provides different feels that can reflect different room decor. With cast iron, you can even mix and match on a theme – whether it’s a matching colour or a complementary design to each room.

Cast iron considerations

Before considering cast iron for your home, think about where you would like to place your new radiators – and also what kind of style or shape you’d like. Cast iron radiators can be created to exact requirements, so don’t be afraid to do some research before investigating further. After all, having something unique to you and your home is a fantastic feeling.