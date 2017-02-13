Different Types of Essays You Must Excel In

Essays play a very important part in ones academic life. Almost every other subject demands a paper written efficiently, in order to showcase the knowledge the student has inherited from that respective subject. An essay also helps shape your communication skills. It allows you to put your thoughts and ideas into a proper layout and put it in front of the reader or your partner in the conversation in an easily comprehensible form. An essay is also a great way to establish your know how on a topic and depict your own opinion on it, in a constructive manner. Hence, to do all this it is important that you first be aware of the different kinds of essays there are.

Different types of essays:

Yes, you read it right. There is more than one type of essays, all serving a different purpose and boasting a different style of writing. It is important you learn the techniques involved in writing these essays in order to put up a good and efficiently written paper. Essay writing is both an art and a science, which revolves around certain fundamental rules and techniques. Mastering them will lead you to master the essay writing process, enabling you to gather the grades you aim to during your academic years. Some of these different types of essays are-

Argumentative essays- Examples of such essays include topics like- Why should religion be taught in school?

Cause and Effect essays- Examples of such essays include topics like- What are the causes of global warming?, Why is diabetes a slow killer?, etc.

Compare or Contrasting essays- Examples of such essays include topics like- Compare and Contrast two literary works of Shakespeare, Compare and Contrast two prominent inventions of the 17 th century, etc.

century, etc. Literary Essays- Examples of such essays include topics like- Symbolisms in the work of William Wordsworth, etc.

Classification essays- Examples of such essays include topics like- Styles of poetry, Different types of Dinosaurs, etc.

Definition essays- Examples of such essays include topics like- What is global warming?, What is atmosphere?, etc.

Narrative essays- Examples of such essays include topics like- Winter Vacation, First day of College, etc.

Expository Essays- Examples of such essays include topics like- Major battles won by the Mughals, Evolution of Medical Treatments, etc.

Reflective Essays- Examples of such essays include topics like- Convocation, Birth of a new member in the family, etc.

While the number of essays is endless, students are not required to excel in each and every one of them during their school years. The four main types of essay that you need to be comfortable with the execution of are- the persuasive essay, the expository essay, the descriptive essay and the narrative essay.

The Persuasive Essays:

The Persuasive essay is concentrated on the presentation of facts. But it does not stop there. When vested with the responsibility of writing a persuasive essay, it is required of the writer to not only furnish with important and legit facts, but also support it with your own point of view. It is the job of the writer to persuade the reader to be on the same page as him and see his opinion in the rightful and just light of logic. The best way to do is, is by creating a case of study, using logic, facts, your own opinions, potential examples and your own sound knowledge and reasoning on the subject.

It is important that as the writer of a Persuasive essay, you present all the sides of the argument there is, in order to make sure that the reader does not think that you are push selling your view point. Let them know that you are aware of the other opinions, but also justify why yours is the one that is the most legit. Make sure you prove your argument correct without hurting someone else’s point of logic or position.

The Expository Essays:

Similar to the persuasive essays, the expository essays too are all about the facts. The only dissimilarity being, it is only and only about the facts. No, you are not required to justify your points and convince the reader you are right. In fact you are not required to make any point at all. All you have to do is list every bit of the important information related to the topic in your write up. Make sure that the essay is structured properly and the facts and leads are all not scattered non-strategically. Spread out the facts, throughout the different paragraphs of the essay, so that each of them receives their due attention.

It is important that you see that the topic is defined and explained with enough support from statistics, facts, and examples. The Expository essay writing style can vary from one essay to the other, some of these styles may include- cause and effect essay writing, contrast essay writing and the process or ‘how to’ essay writing styles. It is vital that, when writing such essays you stick to just compiling the facts in the most strategic way, without giving way to up holding your own points of agreement or disagreement and opinions.

The Descriptive Essays:

The descriptive essay is like painting a picture for the reader with words. These essays might be used to describe a place, a person, a happening, a situation, an object or even a memory that might hold some significance. However, it is important that you understand that the aim of the essay is not just mere description of something. This description has to be valued with important facts and information that serves a certain value to the reader and keeps them intrigued.

The Narrative Essays:

The narrative essays are the most common type of essays that you are asked to write in school or college. Narrative essays involve a story telling process with the writer playing the role of a narrator. Telling a story and telling it well is one of the hardest tasks to achieve. The narrative essay forces the student to think out of the box and come up with ideas and a conversational tone, unique only to them that will keep the reader hooked till the very last line.

Excelling in each of these essays will allow you to develop distinctive writing styles and help you break through the ice that is blocking you from putting across efficiently written, great essays.