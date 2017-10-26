You deserve an upgrade – to green furniture

Everybody wants a unique and comfortable home, one that makes them smile the minute they walk through the door. One that reflects their personality, enhances it, and brings out the blue in their eyes.

It’s easy to get bored with having the same look for your home day to day. If this is you and you’ve decided to upgrade, remodel, or furnish your home for the first time, here are a few reasons you should choose green furniture. No, not the colour green; the eco-friendly furniture.

It is good for you

You would be surprised if you asked for a list of the chemicals your regular furniture contains, and most of them are harsh. Chemicals which have been scientifically proven to cause cancer such as formaldehyde are very commonly used as a component of resins, paint lacquers and furniture coatings in regular furniture.

Other chemicals used in furniture making such as triclosan, chlorine, ammonia, and other volatile organic compounds have been known to cause hormonal changes, contact irritation, and breathing problems.

But your green furniture is usually chemical-free or contains environmentally friendly furniture; therefore, it is the better alternative to keep you and your family healthy.

It is good for the trees

Large quantities of wood are used to make furniture every year. We all know that wood comes from trees. The use of wood for furniture making results in cutting down of trees in a forest i.e. deforestation.

Deforestation has a devastating impact on the environment. Companies which sell eco furniture such as Stem promote the use of reclaimed wood, or fast growing trees such as certified bamboo, rattan and seagrass and recycled pieces in furniture making.

Promoting the use of these materials and sustainable furniture helps reduce deforestation and as such, is good for the environment.

It is good for your pocket

Many people believe that non-toxic furniture is a trend that is expensive. On the contrary, green furniture is actually less expensive because it is made from sustainable sources and recycled materials. Due to this, you get furniture with a unique texture and interesting look, often at a more affordable price.

Although eco-friendly furniture is cheaper than regular furniture, modern technology has made it so that even though eco-furniture is made from recycled material, it can be made to look as stylish as you want it to look. This way you end up paying less for your modern furniture.

It is good for the environment

If you’re an environmentalist, then you will be pleased to know that eco-friendly furniture is made with a 360-degree view to have a minimum impact on the environment. The wood that is used comes from sustainable sources; and wood is gathered in a way that is best for the environment.

It doesn’t negatively affect the watershed or the soil. It is also gathered at a level that ensures that the forest stays renewable. when chemicals are used, the chemicals are environmentally friendly and easily degradable.

It is modern and looks great!

Eco-friendly furniture has become a lot more popular in recent times, a trend that is inspiring furniture makers to be creative while creating furniture. Several celebrities openly promote eco furniture. Several large furniture, design and lifestyle magazine also encourage the trending of pieces, especially non toxic sofas since they are the focal point of the living area.

Eco-friendly furniture whether in form of bamboo, plastic or reclaimed wood is often beautifully made and has the potential to give your home a trendy upscale look that you’ll love.

It helps you save energy bills

Even if you are not a huge fan of the environment, how about saving on energy bills as a reason to go green? Environmentally friendly furniture can help reduce your energy bills in some instances. Some eco-friendly furniture in addition to being made from renewable sources are built to run on solar power.

Green fireplaces that run on solar power, and table lamps that do the same are examples of ways in which you can reduce your energy bill.

It is good for your conscience

If you feel guilty about using up all the earth’s resources without any care for the earth and for future generations, or feel that you are partially responsible for the earth dying, then buying natural furniture is a good way of assuaging your conscience.

The knowledge of the fact that by buying eco-friendly furniture you are playing a part, no matter how small, in saving forests and trees from extinction, and promoting the health of the earth will definitely make you sleep better at night on your eco-friendly bed of course!

The next time you decide you need an upgrade of furniture, it will be nice to consider all these reasons and then choose to be on the side of the earth by choosing an eco-friendly upgrade.