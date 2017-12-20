Dealing with Bacterial Vaginosis

When there is a bacterial imbalance inside the vaginal walls, bacterial vaginosis can occur. This overgrowth of bacteria can even occur in women that are not having sex, and it happens because there is too much bad bacteria and not enough good bacteria, to put it simply.

Treatment of BV

You can treat bacterial vaginosis, or BV, with at-home remedies or prescription medications. The drugs will be more effective, but many people prefer an at-home solution because of the lower risk of side effects.

If you want a quick and sure solution to BV, then you need to talk to your doctor. After a consultation, your doctor may prescribe one of several treatments for this issue, depending on other medical conditions you may have and how serious the problem is. You may have an option or different kinds of treatments based on your preferences as well.

If you have any issues with the medication you have been prescribed, such as severe side effects, then talk to your doctor right away. There may be something else you can take that will be nearly as effective and safer in your situation.

At-home remedies include eating yoghurt and other probiotics. These foods have lots of good bacteria, and consuming at least some every day helps to restore the balance of good bacteria within your vagina. Garlic supplements, tea tree oil and boric acid supplements are all great ways to get your bacteria levels back to where they should be.

You can also use non-supplemental methods to treat the BV. Wearing breathable, cotton underwear, douching and practising safe sex can all help to make the infection go away much faster. It can be uncomfortable to live with BV, so you want to do all you can to ensure that it goes away quickly and that your bacterial balance gets back under control.

Prevent BV from Returning

There are a lot of things that you can do to ensure that the bacterial vaginosis does not return. We’ll only cover some of the big ones- the things that make the most impact and that apply to the largest number of people.

First of all, you want to practice safe sex. If you use a condom during sex, then you are less likely to get an infection or suffer from an increased level of bad bacteria. Wearing a condom can keep your partner’s bacteria from getting into your vagina, and it can protect you from STIs as well.

Safe sex also means being as monogamous as possible. Having just one sexual partner greatly decreases your risk of infection as compared to those people who have two or more partners over a short span of time. If you and your sexual partner are clean, then there is little risk of a bacterial infection occurring. Of course, it may help to be tested regularly, if you or your partner are not completely monogamous.

You also want to be careful about consuming alcohol or using drugs. These don’t cause bacterial infection on their own, but they often lead to the kind of risk-taking behaviour that can cause an infection. If you control your drug use, you protect your inhibitions and prevent yourself from making errors in judgement.

Another important method of preventing BV is to keep your bacteria levels in balance. Consumer yoghurt and other probiotics to keep those levels in check and to promote better overall health.

If you do all this, you should keep your risk of BV very low. You can talk to your doctor about what kind of prevention techniques will be ideal for you and your particular circumstances.