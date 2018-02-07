Cute Things to Say To A Guy

Sometimes when you meet an attractive guy for the first time it can be really hard to come up with something interesting to say to get his attention. If only you could think of something cute that would get the conversation ball rolling and keep him there talking to you. Well, call them icebreakers, or call them pick-up lines, but we’ve got a few ideas for you that just might have him asking for your number so he can call you, maybe.

CUTE PICKUP LINES FOR HER TO SAY TO HIM

Bold and Flirty

Some girls aren’t shy in the least, having no problem at all expressing their desires. If you are the kind of girl who is bold and flirtatious, you could use some of these cute pick-up lines:

Ta-daa! Here I am! Your first wish has been granted. What were your other two wishes?

Darlin, I heard that this bar was a meat market. If that’s true then you must be the prime rib.

Damn! I think there is something wrong with my eyes! (What?) I can’t seem to take them off you.

Hey there hot stuff. You remind me of the parking ticket I got yesterday. (Really? Why?) Because you’ve got fine, fine, fine written all over you!

My friend over there says she thinks you’re cute, but I disagree. (You do?) Oh, yes. I think you are absolutely gorgeous.

Hi there, how are you? (I’m fine.) Oh, yes you are!

Aren’t you on the run from the law? (No, why?) Well I heard they made being sexy a crime, and you are definitely guilty as charged.

Dizzy Blond

You don’t have to really be a blond to be cute and a little bit dizzy. Some guys are kind of intimidated by intelligent women, so they prefer girls with the giggles. They like to look at you but don’t really want to have a deep conversation. Here are some slightly silly remarks that make great ice breakers:

Um…um…Gosh, I totally forgot what I was going to say! You are so hot you made me forget my pickup line.

Excuse me, could you help me out? There is something wrong with my cell phone. (What’s wrong with it?) It doesn’t have your number in it.

Hi, I just wanted to tell you that I know somebody who likes you, but I’m too shy to tell you who it is.

I’m not really drunk, sugar, I’m just intoxicated by you.

Sometimes I accidentally put my contacts in backwards, so I could be wrong- but weren’t you just smiling at me from across the room? No? Well, you’re smiling now.

I’m sorry; I couldn’t hear what you were saying to me. Oh, you weren’t talking to me? Well, you should.

Hello. Is this where I get an application? (Application for what?) Oh, I thought you were taking applications for a new girlfriend.

Excuse me, but I lost my teddy bear and I can’t sleep without someone to cuddle. Would you be my teddy bear tonight?

A Little Bit Naughty

Men aren’t the only ones with dirty minds- lots of women like sexual innuendo too. This might be a little shocking for the men who prefer their women to be demure and ladylike, but on the other hand, some men will be instantly turned on by an obvious come-on remark like one of these:

Mmm…mmm…mmm…Baby, your mama must have been a baker, because you sure do have some nice buns.

Hey there, handsome. I just paid my bar tab and now I’m broke. Could we share a cab home together?

Hey sugar, you look like a gambler- want to make a bet with me? (Okay.) I bet you a hundred dollars I can get all your clothes off in less than a minute.

Sweetheart, you sure do have a nice smile. Too bad that’s not the only thing you are wearing right now.

Well, hello, hot stuff. Are you here to meet a nice girl or will I do?

Excuse me, I’m just curious? Are you as good as all the girls say you are?

At the end of the night when the bar is getting ready to close down and everybody is a little sloshed, walk up to a guy like you know him, hold out your hand and say, “Come on, let’s go home now.”



Cheesy and Corny

These are groaners- you know, the cheesy pickup lines that are just so corny you can’t help but laugh a little, even though you are ashamed to admit you thought it was funny.

Do you happen to have any bandaids? I just skinned both my knees when I was falling for you.

How much does an Eskimo weigh? (I have no idea- how much?) Enough to break the ice… Hi, I’m (insert your name.)

Oh my god! You need to stop, drop, and roll, baby, because you are so hot you’re on fire!

I just got my library card- can I check you out?

(These next lines are so cheesy they are criminal)

Hi there- I thought I should tell you that I’m a thief. (You are?) Yes- I’m here to steal your heart.

Excuse me, I was wondering if you had an extra heart- mine seems to have been stolen.

Stop! Thief! You just stole my heart!

Witty Remarks

Are you quick to drop a smart remark? Maybe you have a dry sense of humor and don’t mind being a little sarcastic. Here are a few witty statements to show off your brainy style: