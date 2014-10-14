Have you ever been around one of those couples who are really into public displays of affection? Whether you feel a twinge of envy or you think they should “get a room”, you can’t help but notice when those lovey-dovey duos call each other by cute little pet names. Maybe you have come up with a few of your own cute names to call your boyfriend, but you want to think of something new and different.

Sometimes nicknames aren’t all that appreciated by the one being labeled by the moniker. You might have called him “sweetie pie” without realizing that was what his ex-girlfriend called him. Or it might be a nickname he finds offensive or way too corny for words. The very best cute nicknames to call your boyfriend are ones that fit his personality, and ones that are flattering to his ego. It’s also nice to have a pet name for your lover that is unique. You can still include the standard terms of endearment in your conversations, but using that one certain special name for your boyfriend that is specifically suited to him makes him feel special and deepens your bond.

CHOOSE THE PERFECT PET NAME FOR YOUR BOYFRIEND

We’ve got lots of ideas for cute nicknames to call your boyfriend, and we’ve divided them all into a few descriptive categories. This will help you find a good pet name that will suit your guy. You can pick one and stick to it or get lots of ideas for different lovey names you can use to express your adoration. We’ll start with your basic terms of endearment just for general conversation, and then list some names for different traits and personalities.

Basic Terms of Endearment

These are some cute, affectionate names to call your boyfriend that are fairly common and well-known terms of endearment. You can’t go wrong with any of these nicknames as long as he doesn’t have some sort of hang-up about it because of an ex. (Even then it wouldn’t be uncommon for a guy not to speak up and talk about his feelings if he doesn’t like the nickname, so you might never know if he doesn’t like it.)

Honey or Honey Bun

Sweetheart, Sweetie, Sweet-ums

Darling or Darlin’

Baby or Babe

Lover, Love, My Love, Love of My Life

Dear, Dearest, My Dear

Precious

Beloved

Sugar, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Plum

You can use combos of some of these, too, like…

Sugar-darlin’

Honey-babe

Baby-love

Nicknames for an Affectionate Boyfriend

Does your man like to cuddle and hold hands? Here are some cute names for that really affectionate kind of boyfriend.

Cuddle Bear

Snuggles

Huggy Boo

Honey Bear

Teddy Bear

Snuggle Man

Cuddle Man

Hugsy Wugsy

Cuddle Cakes

Smoochy

Nicknames for a Super-sexy Boyfriend

Got a hot guy? We’ve got some ideas for cute names to call a really good-looking, attractive boyfriend.

Hot Stuff, Hottie, Hot Lips

Good Lookin’

Gorgeous

Stud, Stud Muffin, Studly

Sexy Thing

Sugar Lips

Handsome

Knock-out, KO

Mr. Perfect

Chippendale

Prince Charming

Romeo

Heart Throb

Casanova

Hero

Movie Star

Dreamboat

Doll Face

Nicknames for a Funny Boyfriend

Does your boyfriend have a great sense of humor? If you have a honey who makes you laugh, who has a happy, friendly and outgoing personality, then you might like some of these ideas for pet names.

Funny Guy, Funny Man

Silly Man

Chuckles

Tickles, Tickle Man

Giggle Guy

Comedian, Comic

Nicknames for a Built Boyfriend

If your man spends lots of time at the gym, if he works out, lifts weights, and is really muscular and athletic, then here are some cute names to call a boyfriend with a great body.

Muscles, Muscleman

Superman

Big Guy, Big Boy

Hunk

Tarzan

Jock

Stud

Bod, Body, Body-builder

Tough Guy

Arnold (Schwarzenegger)

Mr. Wonderful

Mr. Universe

Matching Nicknames for You and Your Boyfriend

It’s fun to have a cute name for your boyfriend that goes with his pet name for you. These can be his and hers versions of a nickname, or you can call each other by the names of famous celebrity or historical couples.

Sugar Daddy and Sugar Mama

Main Man and Main Woman

Man of My Dreams and Girl of My Dreams

Romeo and Juliet

Samson and Delilah

Sonny and Cher

Brad and Angelina

Pebbles and Bam-Bam

Superman and Supergirl

Prince Charming and Cinderella

Tarzan and Jane

Beau and Belle

Prince and Princess

My King and My Queen

Foreign Language Nicknames for your Boyfriend

Sometimes the same name in a different language just sounds so sexy and romantic. Try some of these words of love on your man.

Mi amor (My love- Spanish)

(My love- Spanish) Mon cher (My dear- French)

(My dear- French) Inamorato (Lover- Italian)



Nicknames for the Boyfriend You Adore

You are head over heels in love with your man and you want him to know it without a doubt. These are some names to call your boyfriend that symbolize the enormous amount of love and affection you feel for him.

Love of My Life

Man of My Dreams

My Love

My Treasure

Heart’s Desire

My Life

My One and Only

So let your guy know how you feel with a great pet name, or a few great pet names. Maybe it’s cheesy, but it’s still romantic and adorable to have special names for the one you love. Try a couple of different cute names for your boyfriend- you’ll know the perfect nickname when you find it, and he’ll feel special and loved.