Have you ever been around one of those couples who are really into public displays of affection? Whether you feel a twinge of envy or you think they should “get a room”, you can’t help but notice when those lovey-dovey duos call each other by cute little pet names. Maybe you have come up with a few of your own cute names to call your boyfriend, but you want to think of something new and different.
Sometimes nicknames aren’t all that appreciated by the one being labeled by the moniker. You might have called him “sweetie pie” without realizing that was what his ex-girlfriend called him. Or it might be a nickname he finds offensive or way too corny for words. The very best cute nicknames to call your boyfriend are ones that fit his personality, and ones that are flattering to his ego. It’s also nice to have a pet name for your lover that is unique. You can still include the standard terms of endearment in your conversations, but using that one certain special name for your boyfriend that is specifically suited to him makes him feel special and deepens your bond.
CHOOSE THE PERFECT PET NAME FOR YOUR BOYFRIEND
We’ve got lots of ideas for cute nicknames to call your boyfriend, and we’ve divided them all into a few descriptive categories. This will help you find a good pet name that will suit your guy. You can pick one and stick to it or get lots of ideas for different lovey names you can use to express your adoration. We’ll start with your basic terms of endearment just for general conversation, and then list some names for different traits and personalities.
Basic Terms of Endearment
These are some cute, affectionate names to call your boyfriend that are fairly common and well-known terms of endearment. You can’t go wrong with any of these nicknames as long as he doesn’t have some sort of hang-up about it because of an ex. (Even then it wouldn’t be uncommon for a guy not to speak up and talk about his feelings if he doesn’t like the nickname, so you might never know if he doesn’t like it.)
- Honey or Honey Bun
- Sweetheart, Sweetie, Sweet-ums
- Darling or Darlin’
- Baby or Babe
- Lover, Love, My Love, Love of My Life
- Dear, Dearest, My Dear
- Precious
- Beloved
- Sugar, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Plum
You can use combos of some of these, too, like…
- Sugar-darlin’
- Honey-babe
- Baby-love
Nicknames for an Affectionate Boyfriend
Does your man like to cuddle and hold hands? Here are some cute names for that really affectionate kind of boyfriend.
- Cuddle Bear
- Snuggles
- Huggy Boo
- Honey Bear
- Teddy Bear
- Snuggle Man
- Cuddle Man
- Hugsy Wugsy
- Cuddle Cakes
- Smoochy
Nicknames for a Super-sexy Boyfriend
Got a hot guy? We’ve got some ideas for cute names to call a really good-looking, attractive boyfriend.
- Hot Stuff, Hottie, Hot Lips
- Good Lookin’
- Gorgeous
- Stud, Stud Muffin, Studly
- Sexy Thing
- Sugar Lips
- Handsome
- Knock-out, KO
- Mr. Perfect
- Chippendale
- Prince Charming
- Romeo
- Heart Throb
- Casanova
- Hero
- Movie Star
- Dreamboat
- Doll Face
Nicknames for a Funny Boyfriend
Does your boyfriend have a great sense of humor? If you have a honey who makes you laugh, who has a happy, friendly and outgoing personality, then you might like some of these ideas for pet names.
- Funny Guy, Funny Man
- Silly Man
- Chuckles
- Tickles, Tickle Man
- Giggle Guy
- Comedian, Comic
Nicknames for a Built Boyfriend
If your man spends lots of time at the gym, if he works out, lifts weights, and is really muscular and athletic, then here are some cute names to call a boyfriend with a great body.
- Muscles, Muscleman
- Superman
- Big Guy, Big Boy
- Hunk
- Tarzan
- Jock
- Stud
- Bod, Body, Body-builder
- Tough Guy
- Arnold (Schwarzenegger)
- Mr. Wonderful
- Mr. Universe
Matching Nicknames for You and Your Boyfriend
It’s fun to have a cute name for your boyfriend that goes with his pet name for you. These can be his and hers versions of a nickname, or you can call each other by the names of famous celebrity or historical couples.
- Sugar Daddy and Sugar Mama
- Main Man and Main Woman
- Man of My Dreams and Girl of My Dreams
- Romeo and Juliet
- Samson and Delilah
- Sonny and Cher
- Brad and Angelina
- Pebbles and Bam-Bam
- Superman and Supergirl
- Prince Charming and Cinderella
- Tarzan and Jane
- Beau and Belle
- Prince and Princess
- My King and My Queen
Foreign Language Nicknames for your Boyfriend
Sometimes the same name in a different language just sounds so sexy and romantic. Try some of these words of love on your man.
- Mi amor (My love- Spanish)
- Mon cher (My dear- French)
- Inamorato (Lover- Italian)
Nicknames for the Boyfriend You Adore
You are head over heels in love with your man and you want him to know it without a doubt. These are some names to call your boyfriend that symbolize the enormous amount of love and affection you feel for him.
- Love of My Life
- Man of My Dreams
- My Love
- My Treasure
- Heart’s Desire
- My Life
- My One and Only
So let your guy know how you feel with a great pet name, or a few great pet names. Maybe it’s cheesy, but it’s still romantic and adorable to have special names for the one you love. Try a couple of different cute names for your boyfriend- you’ll know the perfect nickname when you find it, and he’ll feel special and loved.
something that fits him. I once called my boyfriend Smoreo, because he was like Romeo and he always wanted to make smores with me.
I once dated a guy that called “Big Bird” because he was 6’4″…… I thought it was a Sesame Street cute nick name…. Later found out BIG BIRD… Well, yupp…. he was that big…. yikes…. lol
I called my boyfriend my coat because he’s very warm and cuddly and now he calls me his coat rack as a joke