101 Beautiful Crop Top Outfits for Girls with Great Taste

By
Sarrah

If you spend hours at the gym or naturally have amazing abs, crop-top outfits are a must for those of us bold enough to show them off. Here you’ll find various styles of crop-top outfits for every personality type – from casual to formal and from hipster to rock-chick. These outfits are sure to spark some fashionable ideas you can tailor to your liking.  

1. Charming Chic
crop top outfits for girls (1)
A black and white striped skirt goes perfect with cute pumps and a pastel top for a charmingly classy look.

2. Business Savvy
crop top outfits for girls (1)
Crop tops can still look great as part of a business outfit, if you’re daring enough to show off that little strip of skin.

3. Patterned & Lively
crop top outfits for girls (2)
An all white cropped outfit can look clean and fresh, but subtle fabric patterns add dimension.

4. Cozy & Neutral
crop top outfits for girls (2)
This crop top is simple, form-fitting, and goes well with any outfit – ideal for someone wanting to throw on their comfiest pants and over-shirt.

5. On-the-Go Show
crop top outfits for girls (3)
A perfect outfit to show off your figure with the elegant trance of white patterns and colored accessories.

6. Primed & Poignant
crop top outfits for girls (3)
Sweater crop-tops can keep you warm while you sport around your fab abs.

7. Graceful & Daring
crop top outfits for girls (4)
If you enjoy short skirts, try a waist-high one with a long-sleeved crop top for a gorgeous yet surprisingly modest look.

8. Rare Harmony
crop top outfits for girls (4)
Crop top, jean shorts, and sleeveless blazer? This is a glorious outfit rarely seen!

9. Comfy Day
crop top outfits for girls (5)
Crop tops don’t have to be form fitting, they can hang loosely off your frame and be worn with your fav jeans and pumps.

10. Bold & Dramatic
crop top outfits for girls (6)
An artistic and dramatic all-black outfit with deep red lips and gold detail. Dramatically lovely.

11. Flowing Twist

crop top outfits for girls (7)
Crop tops give you quite the elegant and sophisticated feel when paired with a full length skirt and heels.

12. Form-Fitting Flair
crop top outfits for girls (8)
You’ll need a great waist to pull this crop top off, but the resulting look is one to remember.

13. Flowy & Fresh
crop top outfits for girls (9)
If you’re an easy-going girl with a great bod but don’t like to flaunt it too much, loose crop tops and pants might be right for you.

14. Frozen Garden
crop top outfits for girls (10)
This gorgeously colorful skirt pairs well with a simple black crop top.

15. Pleated Love
crop top outfits for girls (11)
Patterned shoes go well with a pleated skirt. Try mixing and matching to find the perfect style for you.

16. Flashy Trends
crop top outfits for girls (12)
A button-down top like this adds a bit of class to your outfit.

17. Delicate Harmony
crop top outfits for girls (13)
A pastel pink top adds depth to your outfit when everything else is white. Simple yet sophisticated.

18. Hipster Indulgence
crop top outfits for girls
Stripes are definitely in. They go great with anything, especially your fav pair of jeans.

19. Tiny & Glamorous
crop top outfits for girls (15)
Matching a small crop top (be careful nothing pops out!) with a waist-high floor-length skirt is gorgeously simple.

20. Victorian Beauty
crop top outfits for girls (16)
Have you noticed how lovely skirts look with crop tops yet? Try a Victorian lace top. You’re bound to dazzle.

21. Studded Dominance
crop top outfits for girls (17)
If you’ve got a cute leather skirt but don’t know what top to choose, look for a studded crop.

22. Hot Little Rocker
crop top outfits for girls (18)
A sporty top like this can even look great with your tie-up boots and plaid over-shirt.

23. Cute & Modest
crop top outfits for girls (19)
Here’s a good-girl look. Subtly sexy, while the longer sleeves and flat shoes keep you seemingly modest.

24. Favorite Jeans
crop top outfits for girls (20)
Show off your fav waist-high black jeans by matching with a black crop-top and black bag. Chic and simple.

25. Remarkable Shorts
crop top outfits for girls (21)
What girl with great legs doesn’t like showing them off? Crop tops are perfect for short waist-high shorts.

26. Modern Throw-Back
crop top outfits for girls (22)
Mustard yellow pants and a large brown bag bring back the looks of the 70’s. Pair with a crop top for a modern twist.

27. Dripping Lace
crop top outfits for girls (23)
A lacey see-through can be both sexy and stylish for public occasions. If you’re bold enough, try different bra colors.

28. Odd Little Pineapple
crop top outfits for girls (24)
Patterns are in, and fruits are yummy! Try some crop tops that are unique and fun.

29. Exotic Milk
crop top outfits for girls (25)
All white full-sleeved top combined with a  matching white skirt will attract attention to your smoky eyes.

30. Simply Delightful
crop top outfits for girls
Cute and easy to put together, this outfit can be mix and matched with various colors.

31. Modern Marvel
crop top outfits for girls (27)
If you want to show off the hours you spend in the gym while still looking fabulously girly, try a crop top that exposes your arms.

32. Fearless & Fabulous
crop top outfits for girls (28)
What isn’t sexy about a leather jacket paired with a crop top and skirt? You can wear any type of heels you wish with an outfit like this!

33. Shimmering Empress
crop top outfits for girls (29)
Formal occasions are a great chance to show off those abs in the most elegant way by decorating your crop top with gems and beads.

34. Pretty in Plaid
crop top outfits for girls (30)
Red and black plaid is a classic pattern and perfect for the upcoming season.

35. Artful & Flowy
crop top outfits for girls (31)
Fitted jeans go well with a top that seemingly floats about you, giving you graceful elegance.

36. Movie Actress Dash
crop top outfits for girls (32)
We’ve all seen some movie where a woman has a red skirt paired with animal print shoes – now just add a crop top and you’ll be one of those actresses!

37. Ornate Orange
crop top outfits for girls (33)
This color is sure to pull you from the crowd.

38. Perfectly Posh
crop top outfits for girls (34)
This crop top exposes the shoulders and is perfect for a posh look when combined with a flowing skirt.

39. Modern Mandala
crop top outfits for girls (35)
Skin tight, long-sleeved, and patterned, this top can go with matching shorts or be combined with jeans for a casual day.

40. Adventurously Savvy
crop top outfits for girls (36)
If you’re not trying to expose too much skin but still want freedom of movement, try a crop top with a skirt that opens up – don’t forget to wear shorts underneath if they don’t come with some!

41. Kitty Love
crop top outfits for girls (37)
Why not try a crop top with a cute phrase or even an animal sound?

42. Advertising Queen
crop top outfits for girls (38)
Create your own crop top out of an old advertising shirt you might have.

43. Dark Velvet
crop top outfits for girls (39)
Velvet skirts can give you a night-time beauty appeal.

44. Lavishly Sporty
crop top outfits for girls (40)
You’ll fit in with the guys wearing a crop top with your fav team or player on it.

45. Awesomely Accessorized 
crop top outfits for girls (41)
Even striped crop tops need a bit of love to stand out sometimes, giving accessories the opportunity to make a fab appearance in your look.

46. Free Flowing
crop top outfits for girls (42)
Here is another comfy outfit with a crop top, with a high-waist patterned skirt that’s truly unique.

47. Short Cuts
crop top outfits for girls (43)
Hot outside? Hate heels? Cut down on all the fabric and throw on your fav shoes, it’ll look and feel great.

48. Skirted Gypsy
crop top outfits for girls (44)
These loose and flowing pants mimic a skirt, but ensure you’re modest.

49. Summer Soft
crop top outfits for girls (45)
Floral designs are going to spring to life once winter is over, and pastel crop tops will be in.

50. Contrasting Creation
crop top outfits for girls (46)
You’re sure to stand out by combining deep and light colors together.

51. Floaty Fame
crop top outfits for girls (47)
Casual and sexy, this crop top feels good against the skin and the heels create a subtle sexy appeal.

52. Delicate Tranquility
crop top outfits for girls (48)
This outfit is perfect for a normal day of classes or a luncheon.

53. Eccentric Flair
crop top outfits for girls (49)
Why not try a crop top with a bit more flair to it?

54. Sporty Dame
crop top outfits for girls (50)
Crop tops are perfect for a workout on a hot day.

55. Combining Favorites
crop top outfits for girls (51)
Patterns don’t always have to perfectly match to look amazing together.

56. Indulging Diva
crop top outfits for girls (52)
Wear your fav jeans, a cute over-shirt, and some tennis shoes with a plain top that exposes your awesome abs.

57. Southern Belle
crop top outfits for girls (53)
Another wonderful example of a high-waisted long skirt combined with a crop top.

58. Coffee Contrast
crop top outfits for girls (54)
Black and white patterns are a classic.

59. Modern Hippie
crop top outfits for girls (55)
Lacey and see-through with a crocheted bottom create a delicate and lovely appeal.

60. Crafty Crochet
crop top outfits for girls (56)
You can always make the perfect crop top if you can’t find one!

61. Wandering Vixon
crop top outfits for girls (57)
Another perfect example of elegant all-white attire.

62. City Sailor
crop top outfits for girls (58)
Black and white stripes combined with flat blue give off a sailor-esque look.

63. Meeting-Ready
crop top outfits for girls (59)
Crops can go well with flats when dress pants are involved!

64. Earthy Fade
crop top outfits for girls (60)
These Earthy tones can bring out the natural beauty within.

65. Ready for Anything
crop top outfits for girls (61)
Love brand names? They’re sure to have a crop top you love.

66. Rock Pop Prowess
crop top outfits for girls (62)
Great for summer, a knitted striped top can go over your bikini.

67. Staying Cool
crop top outfits for girls (63)
All you need is an over shirt if you ever feel as if your crop top is exposing too much skin.

68. Hidden Accessories
crop top outfits for girls (64)
See those cute chains hanging from underneath Rhianna’s crop top? We love those.

69. Skirted Madness
crop top outfits for girls (65)
Silver and black with amazing pumps. Gorgeous.

70. Brave Beauty
crop top outfits for girls (66)
If you aren’t afraid to show off tons of skin, this patterned crop top is for us brave souls.

71. Favorite Cutted T.
crop top outfits for girls (67)
You can always take your fav sports team’s shirt and roll it up for a cute and girly style mixed in.

72. Morning Simplicity
crop top outfits for girls (68)
We love crop tops for pajamas… So comfy in the mornings.

73. Clinging Fabrics
crop top outfits for girls (69)
If you’ve got an hourglass figure, try a pencil skirt with a crop top. You’ll look amazing.

74. Bohemian Business
crop top outfits for girls (70)
Another crocheted top, this time, with a fedora hat.

75. Lavishly Lively
crop top outfits for girls (71)
This top looks sporty enough, but mixed with lacey bottoms, you’re sure to create a fun look.

76. Combing Contrasts
crop top outfits for girls (72)
It’s not everyday you see such ripped jeans combined with a long overcoat.

77. Stunningly Spring
crop top outfits for girls (73)
This outfit is perfect for a summer day.

78. Modern Impulse
crop top outfits for girls (74)
High-waist jean shorts always look remarkable with crop tops, no matter who you are.

79. Tied to Trend
crop top outfits for girls (75)
Simple t-shirts can be tied into crop-tops.

80. Taxi!
crop top outfits for girls (76)
All white in the city will have you looking radiant and put-together.

81. Waiting Diva
crop top outfits for girls (77)
It doesn’t matter where your crop top was bought if you’ve got a brand name bag on you!

82. Shapely Sport
crop top outfits for girls (78)
Another wonderful example of a perfect workout uniform.

83. Trimmed Vogue
crop top outfits for girls (79)
It can be hard to find a crop top that fits your lady lumps perfectly, but when you do, you’ll look amazing!

84. Bohemian Goddess
crop top outfits for girls (80)
Laid-back and trendy in the Bohemian realm, this outfit is gorgeous for a fun summer day.

85. Refined & Fancy
crop top outfits for girls (81)
Going out to an expensive dinner never looked so fine.

86. Dark & Dominating
crop top outfits for girls (82)
Even the hard-core rockers can show off their abs in all black. Be careful you’re not exposing anything when you lift your arms like seen here!

87. Blue Powder
crop top outfits for girls (83)
Simple and modest, this long skirt and crop top is for those of us who are on the go and don’t want too much attention.

88. Beach Time Baby
crop top outfits for girls (84)
Perfect for wearing over a bikini while traveling to the beach or taking a stroll on the catwalk.

89. Twisted, Tied & Trendy
crop top outfits for girls (85)
Another shirt perfect for tying up in the front, matched with favorite jeans.

90. Posh Pleats
crop top outfits for girls (86)
A pleated skirt is girly and posh, and gives off a sexy appeal when combined with a crop top. All-white is a favorite when it comes to these types of tops, and can be combined with almost anything.

91. Pretty & Peaceful
crop top outfits for girls (87)
This top is a little longer, but shows just enough of your abs to be sexy. Ripped jeans are an easy way to keep cool and show off a little more skin.

92. Little Skirt
crop top outfits for girls (88)
Afraid your skirt is too tiny but you love it anyway? Try a crop top that’s looser with long sleeves.

93. Comforts of Home
crop top outfits for girls (89)
We’re sure you can find a crop top with your favorite location sewn on it!

94. Plaid Twins
crop top outfits for girls (90)
Are you more of a small plaid, or big plaid type of girl? Either way, these skirts are fabulous and go well with either a black or white crop top.

95. Punk Spectacular
crop top outfits for girls (91)
Florals can be quite diverse and look great in a variety of styles.

96. Ab Show-Off
crop top outfits for girls (92)
This crop top stops just below the breasts, allowing you to show off all those hours at the gym.

97. Tankini Breeze
crop top outfits for girls (93)
This top resembles a tankini top but can go well with an over shirt and jean shorts. Sometimes, a tankini itself can be worn as a crop-top – don’t worry, we won’t tell!

98. At Ease
crop top outfits for girls (94)
You can love black but don’t be boring! Stripes always add needed dimension and color.

99. Flowering Day
crop top outfits for girls (95)
Another great example of how florals can be used in a variety of styles.

100. Sweatpants Galore
crop top outfits for girls (96)
Crops and sweats give you a casual yet sexy appeal.

101. Ripped & Ready for Anything
crop top outfits for girls (97)
The sporty crop top with jeans and long, sleeveless over shirt gives the feel you were just at the gym and had to change just a few items before heading out for your day.

102. Classic Movie
crop top outfits for girls (98)
If you like the ruffled crop-top look, try curling your hair and searching for matching patterned high-waist shorts. The style will give you a sexy movie-star feel.

