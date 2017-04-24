Could you be pregnant?

When you’re trying to conceive, you watch the calendar religiously, anxiously waiting – hoping – to see that fateful day, the day you typically get your period, come and go with no need for a trip to the drugstore. The truth is, however, a missed period isn’t always the first sign of a pregnancy. Some women can start to feel early signs of pregnancy as early as one to two weeks after conception. For first-time moms, the very early signs of pregnancy aren’t typically the ones we associate with being pregnant (missed period, nausea, vomiting, etc.) The symptoms below are among the most common during the very early stages of a pregnancy. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, a little bundle of joy may be on the way.

Intestinal gas

It may not be something to discuss in polite company, but if you notice an increase in flatulence, this can be a sign of early pregnancy. An increase in gassiness is one of the oh-so-glamorous symptoms of pregnancy that you may have to endure from conception all the way until your precious bundle makes her entry into the world.

Breast tenderness

If you notice that your bra is even less comfortable than usual and your breasts feel as though they have gone a few rounds in the ring with Rhonda Rousey, you might be pregnant. Breast tenderness is one of the most common early signs of pregnancy. Many women disregard this symptom, as it can also be a common symptom of PMS. If you don’t get your period on schedule and your breasts are still sore, you may just be pregnant. Breast soreness is common in early pregnancy as the breasts prepare to produce milk.

Unexplained bloating

It’s normal to feel bloated from time to time, but most often we can pinpoint a cause: a rich meal, too much sodium, PMS, medications, digestive issues, etc. If you are experiencing bloat that you can’t explain, it could be a symptom of pregnancy.

Increased indigestion/heartburn

If you’ve never experienced heartburn or indigestion before, and suddenly suffer from digestive upset, it could be a sign that you’re pregnant. Pregnancy-related heartburn is common, but it’s also overlooked by many people in early pregnancy because heartburn can also be caused by so many other things. If you’ve not changed your diet or changed any medications, you may want to take a pregnancy test.

If you are hoping to become pregnant and are looking for signs, don’t let the calendar be your only guide. The better in tune you are with your body, the more likely you will be to detect these and other telltale signs that you might be pregnant. If you suspect that you are pregnant, don’t hesitate to take a pregnancy test, but remember that if it’s very early, you may not have enough of the pregnancy hormones in your body to garner a positive result. A blood test at your doctor’s office will be able to confirm your suspicions more accurately.