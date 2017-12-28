Choosing a Pillow Based On Your Sleeping Position

If you were unaware, pillows are designed to suit different natural sleeping positions. Once you choose a pillow based on your sleeping position, you may be surprised at just how much of a difference it makes!

Pillows for each sleeping position have been designed to actively support the natural curvature of the cervical spine whilst you sleep. Failure to adequately support your back can cause severe paid and long-term damage, so it is vitally important to use a pillow which fits you sleeping position.

There are three main sleeping positions we tend to sleep in; back, side and front. In this article, we will explore the correct pillows for each position and the correct posture to drift off to sleep in.

Sleeping On Your Back

Whilst it is estimated only 14% of us sleep on our back, it is considered the best position for allowing your back to rest comfortably. In fact, many people suffering from severe back pain, or recovering from a back related injury, find this is the only position they can comfortably sleep in.

Pillows designed for sleeping on your back should support the natural curvature of your spine, and provide adequate support for your head, neck and shoulders. They should be firm enough to support your head a neck, but soft enough to allow comfort and relaxation.

Whilst sleeping on your back, it is important to sleep in the correct posture to completely alleviate any back strain. Place a pillow or two beneath your knees to fully support the natural curvature of your spine. This is by far the best sleeping position to sleep in, but bear in mind that during the night, the pillows may move as you move – so reposition them if you happen to wake up!

Sleeping On Your Side

Sleeping on your side is by far the most popular sleeping position in the UK. If you sleep in the correct posture, then sleeping on your side is as good for your back, as sleeping on your back.

Pillows designed for sleeping on your side should support the head and neck, so the spine maintains a straight and natural horizontal line. The pillow should be thicker than one used to sleep on your back, so that your neck is straight and supported.

Whilst sleeping on your side, it is important to sleep in the correct posture. The majority of side sleepers prefer to sleep in the log position, as opposed to the fetal position. The fetal position is better for your back, as log sleepers upper leg tend to rotate downwards, pulling the pelvis and distorting the natural curvature. To counteract this, place a pillow between the knees to keep the spine in its natural position.

Sleeping On Your Front

Sleeping on your front comprises of only 7% of the population, as it is considered the most stressful position for the back and neck. Many people who have slept this way for a while are used to it, however it is not recommended to switch to this position. In fact, doctors may advise you to switch sleeping position if back pain persists.

If this is your preferred sleeping position, then your pillow should be relatively flat. Flat pillows will limit the amount of strain placed on your neck and head. To improve your backs natural alignment, place another relatively flat pillow under your pelvis, to help relieve back stress.

