How to Choose the Best Shampoo for Your Hair

The right shampoo for your hair type

Oily

If you have oily hair, go for a shampoo that can attack the oil and the extra oily hair attracts and dirt. Biotique Green Apple Purifying preservative is the best shampoo for oily hair. It prevents oil rebound and too much hair stripping. L'Oreal Paris Extraordinary Clay contains 3 clays that rebalance the oily scalp and it moisturizes dry lengths.

Dry

Moroccanoil Hydrating and Bumble Hairdressers Invisible with 6 oils are both equipped to give more life to dry hairs.

Tresemme Keratin Smooth is also the best shampoo for such hairs since it frizzes and smoothens the look of split ends. (Split ends cannot be reversed; you can only fix them through shaving).

Thin

Wheat Volumising and Kiehl Rice are light in weight and they contain a lot of protein. Those two shampoos assist in limping thin hair making it appear thick. Also, Aesop contains fennel seed, rosemary and mint volumizing product which makes sure that the thin hairs acquire some body.

Damaged

So much work is needed here since it is not only the look that needs attention but also the ends and scalp. The right natural shampoo will mask and protect you from more damage. The only disadvantage is that prolonged use leads to product build-up. You can use the Dove Damage Therapy Intensive Repair best shampoo for quick results. But if you would like to go the Ayurvedic way, Kama Ayurveda Sanobar which contains cypress and orange oils is the best to use. For more care, use John Frieda Full Body Full Repair which contains omega 3-rich inchi oil.

There is also sulphate-free natural shampoo. Sulphate is a detergent which cleanses but it may strip your hairs dry. Sulphate gives shampoos the foaming effect and it is excellent for deep cleansing. Organic shampoo that does not have sulphate is ideal for coloured or treated hair since they cannot strip the colour. Also, if your scalp is sensitive or your hair is frizzy, sulphate-free products are good.

Curly

It is recommended to dilute your organic shampoo or any other shampoo that you use if you do not use one that is meant for curly hair. You can test Living Proof’ silicone-free which has time-release conditioning characteristics. It functions while you are showering and even after rinsing.

Conclusion

Provided you know you know your hair type, you will get the best shampoo to use.