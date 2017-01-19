Chocolate Mousse Recipe

Do you have Sweet Tooth, which makes you crave for the most delicious chocolates and desserts found all over the world each day? If yes, then you can never say ‘No’ to chocolate mousse ever! It’s a delicacy loved even by those who are not overly chocolate-friendly and quite easy to make. So, put your chef hat on your head, head straightaway to the kitchen and commence making this sinfully delicious dessert for yourself and your loved ones.

Ingredients Required:

For a mouth-watering chocolate mousse dish, you would require-

Dark chopped chocolate- 200 g (any brand would do)

Thickened Cream- 250 ml, i.e, 1 cup

Butter- 20 g

3 eggs

You would also require an extra 1 and half cup of thickened cream

For garnishing, you would require few bright red and delicious cherries (with their stem on)

Method:

Take a heatproof bowl and add chopped dark chocolate and butter in it.

Place this heatproof bowl containing the two ingredients over a saucepan containing simmering water. Keep it in mind that the bowl does not touch simmering water)

Keep stirring the mixture with metal spoon for at least 5 minutes

Meanwhile stir and whip the 6 egg yolks well and keep it aside in a bowl.

Remove the bowl from the saucepan and keep it aside to cool for 5 to 6 minutes.

Mix the egg yolks into the bowl containing the mixture of chocolate and butter and keep stirring it.

Beat the thickened cream using electric beater until soft peaks start forming in it. With the help of a spoon, combine this folded cream with the chocolate mixture.

With the egg whites left aside from the eggs, beat it well using an electric beater in a dry bowl until soft peaks start forming in them.

Using a spoon, pour half of the egg whites into the bowl containing chocolate mixture and mix well. Add the remaining half of the egg whites after being combined properly.

Pour the chocolate mixture evenly into serving dishes or glasses and cover it with a plastic wrap. You can even use martini glasses for this dessert which looks sophisticated

Keep the glasses containing the chocolate mixture in a fridge for 3 to 4 hours, or keep checking it occasionally to see whether they have become firm and sit well in the glasses.

With the extra thickened cream set aside previously, beat it well using an electric beater until peaks form in it. Take a clean piping bag and fill it up with the cream mixture. The cone should be preferably fitted with a nozzle.

Now, pipe the cream in a spiral manner on top of each chocolate mousse glasses and top it off with stemmed bright red juicy cherries for decoration.

You can even use nuts like apricots, cashews or even other various fruits such as strawberries, raspberries and even juicy plums for garnishing chocolate mousse.

If you want a more firm chocolate mousse, try keeping it overnight for much better dish in the end.

So, what are you waiting for? Try your hand at making this delicious and easy dessert and be a chef in your own way!