Amazing Charter Yachts in the Caribbean for the 2018 Season

Island Hop through the Caribbean on board a Luxury Yacht Charter

In the doldrums of midwinter, there’s nothing quite as delicious as planning your next sun-drenched Caribbean yacht charter or Bahamas yacht charter. When it’s cold and grey outside, it’s the perfect moment to find out more about some of the most outstanding luxury yacht charter possibilities on tap for the upcoming season.

Take a look at this superb collection of available yachts and see which of them best suits your style and lives up to your specifications. Maybe you’re in search of a rugged explorer yacht, capable of taking you from one end of the Caribbean to the next with minimal effort and inimitable grace. Or, perhaps you’d prefer an opulent super yacht whose design and lavish features blow everyone else out of the water, as far as you’re concerned. Well, no matter what your taste or your specific yachting desires, you’re sure to find the luxury yacht charter of your dreams in this amazing selection of mega yachts.

RH3 Yacht – Built for Adventurous Discovery

Are you irresistibly drawn by the call of the wild?Do you crave any opportunity to strike out for parts unknown? And, despite all that, do you nevertheless refuse to sacrifice one iota of comfort and style in the process? If so, then the stunning explorer yacht RH3 is sure to fit the bill for your luxury Caribbean charter.

Originally built in 2003, RH3 yacht underwent an extensive rebuild in 2016. Expressly engineered and constructed to cruise effortlessly over vast distances and to take you just about anywhere on the planet that you’d like to go, robust superyacht RH3 spans 38.72 metres (127 feet). Although you could quite easily journey to the ends of the slightly less vast expanse of the Caribbean Sea.

Relax completely in five plush cabins, which can splendidly accommodate up to10 passengers. Benefit from the very latest, cutting-edge technology upgrades, as well as newly refurbished layouts on the main and upper decks. Anchor in secluded bays and take the customised expedition tender to check out silky white sand beaches and dense tropical rain forests. Make full use of RH3 yacht’s full complement of toys, such as paddle boards and kayaks.

11.11 Yacht –Innovative, Distinctive, Luxurious

A Caribbean yacht charter on board award-winning megayacht 11.11 offers the ultimate choice for those who demand only the highest levels of luxurious living. 11.11 boasts exquisite workmanship and innovative design throughout every centimetre and inch of its 63-metre (206.69-foot) environs. Built in 2015 by the legendary Italian shipyard, Benetti, 11.11 showcases a host of customised exterior and interior features that will appeal to those who appreciate clean, spare lines coupled with lavish décor.

From the outside, 11.11 is distinguished by a one-of-a-kind axe bow, whose vertical blade allows for a smooth cruising experience. Inside, this megayacht offers a magnificent art deco theme that has been custom-created by the owner’s personal design team. The massive owner’s deck comes complete with its own terrace and lush master suite. And, a full spa experience awaits on the sundeck, where you’ll be able to bask in the tranquillity promised by a massage room, steam room and oversized Jacuzzi.

SEALYON 62 Yacht – Award-Winning Opulence

For those who insist that this Caribbean getaway must exceed all of your highest expectations, then you’ll be simply ecstatic at the prospect of a luxury yacht charter on board SEALYON 62. A multiple-award-winning superyacht, SEALYON 62 was produced by highly respected shipyard Viareggio and extends almost 62 metres (over 203 feet) in length. This megayacht highlights a fusion of contemporary styling with unparalleled glamour.

Feast your eyes on panoramic views of the Windward or Leeward Islands from the sublime comfort of yoursplit-level master suite, which has its own walk-in dressing area and an ample marble-clad bathroom. Ride the glass elevator up from the lower deck to the bridge. Work out in the fully-equipped gym, complete with a TV, iPod system, techno gym,treadmill, power plate and free weights. Take in a film on the 103-inch plasma screen in the media room or outdoor cinema. Spend endless hours on the split-level sun deck with its state-of-the-art misting system. Sunbathe blissfully on the revolving sunbed, as you gaze out at the sparkling, turquoise sea.

NARVALO Yacht –Boundless Exploration, Unending Luxury

An explorer megayacht capable of cruising 5,000 nautical miles at a speed of nine knots, the versatile and stylish NARVALO yacht can take you anywhere that your adventurous soul may desire. Whether you’re up for a long-range jaunt around the entire length and breadth of the Caribbean Sea or are content to leisurely hop from one exotic isle to the next, this 33.4-metre (109.58-foot) superyacht, which was launched in 2016, will do the trick admirably.

NARVALO represents the flagship of the Italian shipyard Cantieredelle Marche. Part of the renowned yard’sNauta Air Explorer series, NARVALO is the very first of a new class of explorer megayachts that have been innovatively engineered to combine long-range cruising capability with an uncompromisingly excellent onboard lifestyle.

Balancing the performance ability to sail far and wide with sophisticated Italian design, NARVALO features a huge skylounge and a 50-square-metresundeckwith a bar, Jacuzzi and plenty of space to dine and enjoy cocktails as you watch the sun set into the Caribbean Sea. Plus, for those who love to have fun and play hard, NARVALO sports a remarkable toy collection, which includes seabobs, jet skis, a jet surfboard, gocycle bikes and kayaks

ELENA Yacht –Sailing off into the Caribbean Sunshine

If you’ve ever longed for the smell of the ocean and the feel of the sea breeze, as you slice through the waves on a high-performance, racing class sailboat, then you’ll be enchanted with the magnificent 55-metre (180.44-foot) sailing superyacht ELENA.

Factoria Naval de Marin has brought back to life the famed 1928 transatlantic race record holder, in the form of the custom-built ELENA, who has been meticulously recreated from designer Nathan G. Herreshoff’s original 1910 drawings.

This majestic sailing yacht merges an incredible racing pedigree with all the latest contemporary comforts. ELENA’s ultra-luxurious interior is defined by rich, wood-panelled décor that would not look the least out of place in a refined country estate. Climb onboard ELENA for your Caribbean yacht charter and bask in the environs of a truly breathtaking and one-of-a-kind megayacht.

SEALYON 37 Yacht – Ideal for Exploring the Bahamian Isles

For those who have their hearts set on retracing the old Buccaneer routes through the glorious Bahamian waters, SEALYON 37 is the undisputedly perfect choice for your Bahamas yacht charter. With its shallow draft and maximum speed of 33 knots, this 37-metre (121.39-foot) superyacht can navigate quickly and easily through the crystal-clear waters of the Exumas, and get up close to most of the deserted cays and untouched white-sand beaches.

Forget all the cares you’ve left behind, as you enjoy the elegantly modern surrounds of an Italian interior by sought-after designer, Cristiano Gatto. The décor seamlessly melds deluxe furnishings with polished walls, bevelled glass accents and inlays of Laliquecrystal. Amongst its four immaculately-outfitted cabins, which can comfortably sleep up to nine guests, SEALYON 37 provides a full-beam VIP accommodation, as well as a full-beam master suite.