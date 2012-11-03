Naked Celebrities: The Hottest Playboy Pictorials to Date (NSFW)

When it comes to naked celebrities, Playboy has always been able to come through for the public and deliver what we want. With the rise of sex tapes and stolen cell phone photos, some may think Playboy has become obsolete. I am not one of those people. Stolen or leaked videos and pictures are often poor quality at best. Many people are of the opinion that Playboy shoots, especially celebrity Playboy shoots, are too Photoshopped but if I’m after naked celebrity pics, I’ll take a retouched Playboy shoot over grainy cell phone pics any day. Of course, this list is just the beginning. I tried to stick to no more than one pictorial per girl (some exceptions apply) but some of these women have posed multiple times. I also want to mention some of the pictures aren’t the greatest but I did my best to find high quality pictures of each lady. Finally, I don’t own any of these photos. All images in this article are from Playboy.
Amanda Beard
Month/Year: July 2007
Profession: Professional Athlete
Arianny Celeste
Month/Year: November 2010
Profession: Model, ECW Ring Girl
Aubrey O’Day
Month/Year: March 2009
Profession: Musician (from Danity Kane), Reality Star
Belinda Carlisle
Month/Year: August 2001
Profession: Musician
Brooke Burke
Month/Year: May 2001
Profession: Actress, Model, Host
Brooke Burke
Month/Year: November 2004
Profession: Actress, Model, Host
Carmen Electra
Month/Year: January 2009
Profession: Model, Actress and Various Other Professional Pursuits
Carnie Wilson
Month/Year: August 2003
Profession: Musician, Reality Television Star
Charlize Theron
Month/Year: May 2009
Profession: Actress
Cindy Crawford
Month/Year: October 1998
Profession: Model
Deborah Gibson
Month/Year: March 2005
Profession: Musician, Actress
Denise Richards
Month/Year: December 2004
Profession: Actress, Reality Television Star
Dita Von Teese
Month/Year: December 2002
Profession: Burlesque Performer, Model
Drew Barrymore
Month/Year: January 1995
Profession: Actress, Writer, Director
Elle MacPherson
Month/Year: May 1994
Profession: Model
Gabrielle Reece
Month/Year: January 2001
Profession: Professional Athlete
Garcelle Beauvais
Month/Year: August 2007
Profession: Actress, Singer, Model
Geri Halliwell aka Ginger Spice
Month/Year: May 1998
Profession: Musician
Jaime Pressly
Month/Year: March 1998
Profession: Actress
Jaime Pressly
Month/Year: February 2004
Profession: Actress
Jenny McCarthy
Month/Year: July/August 2012
Profession: Actress, Model, Host
Karina Smirnoff
Month/Year: May 2011
Profession: Professional Dancer
Kelly Brook
Month/Year: August 2010
Profession: Actress, Modoel
Kim Kardashian
Month/Year: December 2007
Profession: Reality Television Star, Business Woman, Accidental Porn Star
Lindsay Lohan
Month/Year: January/February 2011
Profession: Actress, Musician, Model
Lisa Rinna
Month/Year: March 2009
Profession: Actress, Reality Television Star
Nancy Sinatra
Month/Year: May 1995
Profession: Musician
Pamela Anderson
Month/Year: July 1992
Profession: Actress, Model, Activist
Pamela Anderson
Month/Year: January 2011
Profession: Actress, Model, Activist
Rachel Hunter
Month/Year: April 2004
Profession: Actress, Model
Sharon Stone
Month/Year: July 1990
Profession: Actress
Stacey Dash
Month/Year: August 2006
Profession: Actress, Reality Star
Stephanie Seymour
Month/Year: February 1993
Profession: Model
Taryn Manning
Month/Year: April 2011
Profession: Actress
Tia Carrere
Month/Year: June 2003
Profession: Actress, Model, Musician
Tiffany
Month/Year: April 2002
Profession: Musician
Ursula Andress
Month/Year: September 1961
Profession: Actress
Vanna White
Month/Year: May 1987
Profession: Professional Letter Turner
Winter Ave Zoli
Month/Year: March 2011
Profession: Actress
All these celebrity Playboy pics got me to thinking – who would I like to see take it off for Playboy? Lindsay Lohan was on that list for years for me and although a lot of people had a lot of negative things to say about her Marilyn Monroe inspired shoot, I quite liked it. I was also a big fan of Gabrielle Reece and Amanda Beard although Denise Richards’ 2004 shoot offers some of my all time favorite Playboy shots. Let’s not forget the ladies of FX’s Sons of Anarchy, Winter Ave Zoli (Lyla) and Taryn Manning (Cherry) who both looked fabulous in their shoots. I think my favorite shoot, though, would have to be Drew Barrymore’s 1995 shoot. Drew’s shoot was just so fun and playful – a great representation of who she is. Plus she looked gorgeous. With so many great pictorials out there, it’s hard to imagine there is any new ground to cover, but that’s not to say I don’t have a few suggestions. My dream Playboy list would look something like this:
- Halle Berry
- Maggie Siff
- Lady Gaga
- Rihanna
- Candice Swanepoel
- Brandy
- Doutzen Kroes
- Kate Upton
- Faith Hill
- Toni Braxton
- Rose McGowan
- Alyssa Milano
- Dianna Agron, Naya Rivera and Lea Michele
- Nina Dobrev, Candice Acola and Kat Graham
Who would you put on your dream Playboy list? Make sure you let us know in the comments section below. Naked male celebrities more your style? Don’t worry. We’ve got a very special article on the way that’ll deliver what you’re looking for. Make sure you come back for that one!
Jessica Alba? Selena Gomez? How about Danielle Ruah? or Jennifer Love Hewitt. or Lacey Chabert. Just to name a few
none of em’ve done it you clown
I think Tim was answering my question at the end of the article about who should do Playboy. I could be wrong though. If that is the case, I agree with Jessica Alba, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Lacey Chabert.
Megen fox
Jessica bele
None of these slide shows worked
Dream Playboy list? Allyson Hannigan, The girls from Big Ban Theory, Stephanie McMahon – hey, if WWE Divas in the past could do it – so should their boss!
Shania Twain