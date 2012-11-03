Naked Celebrities: The Hottest Playboy Pictorials to Date (NSFW)

When it comes to naked celebrities, Playboy has always been able to come through for the public and deliver what we want. With the rise of sex tapes and stolen cell phone photos, some may think Playboy has become obsolete. I am not one of those people. Stolen or leaked videos and pictures are often poor quality at best. Many people are of the opinion that Playboy shoots, especially celebrity Playboy shoots, are too Photoshopped but if I’m after naked celebrity pics, I’ll take a retouched Playboy shoot over grainy cell phone pics any day. Of course, this list is just the beginning. I tried to stick to no more than one pictorial per girl (some exceptions apply) but some of these women have posed multiple times. I also want to mention some of the pictures aren’t the greatest but I did my best to find high quality pictures of each lady. Finally, I don’t own any of these photos. All images in this article are from Playboy.

Amanda Beard

Month/Year: July 2007

Profession: Professional Athlete

Arianny Celeste

Month/Year: November 2010

Profession: Model, ECW Ring Girl

Aubrey O’Day

Month/Year: March 2009

Profession: Musician (from Danity Kane), Reality Star

Belinda Carlisle

Month/Year: August 2001

Profession: Musician

Brooke Burke

Month/Year: May 2001

Profession: Actress, Model, Host

Brooke Burke

Month/Year: November 2004

Profession: Actress, Model, Host

Carmen Electra

Month/Year: January 2009

Profession: Model, Actress and Various Other Professional Pursuits

Carnie Wilson

Month/Year: August 2003

Profession: Musician, Reality Television Star

Charlize Theron

Month/Year: May 2009

Profession: Actress

Cindy Crawford

Month/Year: October 1998

Profession: Model

Deborah Gibson

Month/Year: March 2005

Profession: Musician, Actress

Denise Richards

Month/Year: December 2004

Profession: Actress, Reality Television Star

Dita Von Teese

Month/Year: December 2002

Profession: Burlesque Performer, Model

Drew Barrymore

Month/Year: January 1995

Profession: Actress, Writer, Director

Elle MacPherson

Month/Year: May 1994

Profession: Model

Gabrielle Reece

Month/Year: January 2001

Profession: Professional Athlete

Garcelle Beauvais

Month/Year: August 2007

Profession: Actress, Singer, Model

Geri Halliwell aka Ginger Spice

Month/Year: May 1998

Profession: Musician

Jaime Pressly

Month/Year: March 1998

Profession: Actress

Jaime Pressly

Month/Year: February 2004

Profession: Actress

Jenny McCarthy

Month/Year: July/August 2012

Profession: Actress, Model, Host

Karina Smirnoff

Month/Year: May 2011

Profession: Professional Dancer

Kelly Brook

Month/Year: August 2010

Profession: Actress, Modoel

Kim Kardashian

Month/Year: December 2007

Profession: Reality Television Star, Business Woman, Accidental Porn Star

Lindsay Lohan

Month/Year: January/February 2011

Profession: Actress, Musician, Model

Lisa Rinna

Month/Year: March 2009

Profession: Actress, Reality Television Star

Nancy Sinatra

Month/Year: May 1995

Profession: Musician

Pamela Anderson

Month/Year: July 1992

Profession: Actress, Model, Activist

Pamela Anderson

Month/Year: January 2011

Profession: Actress, Model, Activist

Rachel Hunter

Month/Year: April 2004

Profession: Actress, Model

Sharon Stone

Month/Year: July 1990

Profession: Actress

Stacey Dash

Month/Year: August 2006

Profession: Actress, Reality Star

Stephanie Seymour

Month/Year: February 1993

Profession: Model

Taryn Manning

Month/Year: April 2011

Profession: Actress

Tia Carrere

Month/Year: June 2003

Profession: Actress, Model, Musician

Tiffany

Month/Year: April 2002

Profession: Musician

Ursula Andress

Month/Year: September 1961

Profession: Actress

Vanna White

Month/Year: May 1987

Profession: Professional Letter Turner

Winter Ave Zoli

Month/Year: March 2011

Profession: Actress

All these celebrity Playboy pics got me to thinking – who would I like to see take it off for Playboy? Lindsay Lohan was on that list for years for me and although a lot of people had a lot of negative things to say about her Marilyn Monroe inspired shoot, I quite liked it. I was also a big fan of Gabrielle Reece and Amanda Beard although Denise Richards’ 2004 shoot offers some of my all time favorite Playboy shots. Let’s not forget the ladies of FX’s Sons of Anarchy, Winter Ave Zoli (Lyla) and Taryn Manning (Cherry) who both looked fabulous in their shoots. I think my favorite shoot, though, would have to be Drew Barrymore’s 1995 shoot. Drew’s shoot was just so fun and playful – a great representation of who she is. Plus she looked gorgeous. With so many great pictorials out there, it’s hard to imagine there is any new ground to cover, but that’s not to say I don’t have a few suggestions. My dream Playboy list would look something like this:

Halle Berry

Maggie Siff

Lady Gaga

Rihanna

Candice Swanepoel

Brandy

Doutzen Kroes

Kate Upton

Faith Hill

Toni Braxton

Rose McGowan

Alyssa Milano

Dianna Agron, Naya Rivera and Lea Michele

Nina Dobrev, Candice Acola and Kat Graham

Who would you put on your dream Playboy list? Make sure you let us know in the comments section below. Naked male celebrities more your style? Don’t worry. We’ve got a very special article on the way that’ll deliver what you’re looking for. Make sure you come back for that one!