Naked Celebrities: The Hottest Playboy Pictorials to Date (NSFW)

By
Rosn

When it comes to naked celebrities, Playboy has always been able to come through for the public and deliver what we want. With the rise of sex tapes and stolen cell phone photos, some may think Playboy has become obsolete. I am not one of those people. Stolen or leaked videos and pictures are often poor quality at best. Many people are of the opinion that Playboy shoots, especially celebrity Playboy shoots, are too Photoshopped but if I’m after naked celebrity pics, I’ll take a retouched Playboy shoot over grainy cell phone pics any day. Of course, this list is just the beginning. I tried to stick to no more than one pictorial per girl (some exceptions apply) but some of these women have posed multiple times. I also want to mention some of the pictures aren’t the greatest but I did my best to find high quality pictures of each lady. Finally, I don’t own any of these photos. All images in this article are from Playboy.

Amanda Beard Playboy Cover

Amanda Beard

Month/Year: July 2007
Profession: Professional Athlete

[nggallery id=88]

Arianny Celeste Playboy Cover

Arianny Celeste

Month/Year: November 2010
Profession: Model, ECW Ring Girl

[nggallery id=87]

Aubrey O’Day Playboy Cover

Aubrey O’Day

Month/Year: March 2009
Profession: Musician (from Danity Kane), Reality Star

[nggallery id=61]

Belinda Carlisle in Playboy

Belinda Carlisle

Month/Year: August 2001
Profession: Musician
[nggallery id=86]

Brooke Burke 2001 Playboy Cover

Brooke Burke

Month/Year: May 2001
Profession: Actress, Model, Host
[nggallery id=51]

Brooke Burke 2004 Playboy Cover

Brooke Burke

Month/Year: November 2004
Profession: Actress, Model, Host
[nggallery id=52]

Carmen Electra 2009 Playboy Cover

Carmen Electra

Month/Year: January 2009
Profession: Model, Actress and Various Other Professional Pursuits
[nggallery id=55]

Carnie Wilson in Playboy

Carnie Wilson

Month/Year: August 2003
Profession: Musician, Reality Television Star
[nggallery id=81]

Charlize Theron Playboy Cover

Charlize Theron

Month/Year: May 2009
Profession: Actress
[nggallery id=60]

Cindy Crawford 1998 Playboy Cover

Cindy Crawford

Month/Year: October 1998
Profession: Model
[nggallery id=59]

Deborah “Debbie” Gibson in Playboy

Deborah Gibson

Month/Year: March 2005
Profession: Musician, Actress
[nggallery id=67]

Denise Richards Playboy Cover

Denise Richards

Month/Year: December 2004
Profession: Actress, Reality Television Star
[nggallery id=62]

Dita Von Teese in Playboy

Dita Von Teese

Month/Year: December 2002
Profession: Burlesque Performer, Model
[nggallery id=85]

Drew Barrymore Playboy Cover

Drew Barrymore

Month/Year: January 1995
Profession: Actress, Writer, Director
[nggallery id=56]

Elle MacPherson Playboy Cover

Elle MacPherson

Month/Year: May 1994
Profession: Model
[nggallery id=84]

Gabrielle Reece Playboy Cover

Gabrielle Reece

Month/Year: January 2001
Profession: Professional Athlete
[nggallery id=83]

Garcelle Beauvais Playboy Cover

Garcelle Beauvais

Month/Year: August 2007
Profession: Actress, Singer, Model
[nggallery id=82]

Geri Halliwell Playboy Cover

Geri Halliwell aka Ginger Spice

Month/Year: May 1998
Profession: Musician
[nggallery id=78]

Jaime Pressly in Playboy

Jaime Pressly

Month/Year: March 1998
Profession: Actress
[nggallery id=76]

Jaime Pressly 2004 Playboy Cover

Jaime Pressly

Month/Year: February 2004
Profession: Actress
[nggallery id=77]

Jenny McCarthy 2012 Playboy Cover

Jenny McCarthy

Month/Year: July/August 2012
Profession: Actress, Model, Host
[nggallery id=57]

Karina Smirnoff Playboy Cover

Karina Smirnoff

Month/Year: May 2011
Profession: Professional Dancer
[nggallery id=75]

Kelly Brook Playboy Cover

Kelly Brook

Month/Year: August 2010
Profession: Actress, Modoel
[nggallery id=74]

Kim Kardashian Playboy Cover

Kim Kardashian

Month/Year: December 2007
Profession: Reality Television Star, Business Woman, Accidental Porn Star
[nggallery id=64]

Lindsday Lohan Playboy Cover

Lindsay Lohan

Month/Year: January/February 2011
Profession: Actress, Musician, Model
[nggallery id=89]

Lisa Rinna 2009 Playboy Cover

Lisa Rinna

Month/Year: March 2009
Profession: Actress, Reality Television Star
[nggallery id=73]

Nancy Sinatra Playboy Cover

Nancy Sinatra

Month/Year: May 1995
Profession: Musician
[nggallery id=79]

Pamela Anderson 1992 Playboy Cover

Pamela Anderson

Month/Year: July 1992
Profession: Actress, Model, Activist
[nggallery id=53]

Pamela Anderson 2011 Playboy Cover

Pamela Anderson

Month/Year: January 2011
Profession: Actress, Model, Activist
[nggallery id=54]

Rachel Hunter Playboy Cover

Rachel Hunter

Month/Year: April 2004
Profession: Actress, Model
[nggallery id=72]

Sharon Stone Playboy Cover

Sharon Stone

Month/Year: July 1990
Profession: Actress
[nggallery id=80]

Stacey Dash in Playboy

Stacey Dash

Month/Year: August 2006
Profession: Actress, Reality Star
[nggallery id=71]

Stephanie Seymour 2003 Playboy Cover

Stephanie Seymour

Month/Year: February 1993
Profession: Model
[nggallery id=63]

Taryn Manning Playboy Cover

Taryn Manning

Month/Year: April 2011
Profession: Actress
[nggallery id=70]

Tia Carrere 2003 Playboy Cover

Tia Carrere

Month/Year: June 2003
Profession: Actress, Model, Musician
[nggallery id=69]

Tiffany Playboy Cover

Tiffany

Month/Year: April 2002
Profession: Musician
[nggallery id=68]

Ursula Andress Playboy Cover

Ursula Andress

Month/Year: September 1961
Profession: Actress
[nggallery id=66]

Vanna White Playboy Cover

Vanna White

Month/Year: May 1987
Profession: Professional Letter Turner
[nggallery id=65]

Winter Ave Zoli Playboy Cover

Winter Ave Zoli

Month/Year: March 2011
Profession: Actress
[nggallery id=58]

All these celebrity Playboy pics got me to thinking – who would I like to see take it off for Playboy? Lindsay Lohan was on that list for years for me and although a lot of people had a lot of negative things to say about her Marilyn Monroe inspired shoot, I quite liked it. I was also a big fan of Gabrielle Reece and Amanda Beard although Denise Richards’ 2004 shoot offers some of my all time favorite Playboy shots. Let’s not forget the ladies of FX’s Sons of Anarchy, Winter Ave Zoli (Lyla) and Taryn Manning (Cherry) who both looked fabulous in their shoots. I think my favorite shoot, though, would have to be Drew Barrymore’s 1995 shoot. Drew’s  shoot was just so fun and playful – a great representation of who she is. Plus she looked gorgeous. With so many great pictorials out there, it’s hard to imagine there is any new ground to cover, but that’s not to say I don’t have a few suggestions. My dream Playboy list would look something like this:

  • Halle Berry
  • Maggie Siff
  • Lady Gaga
  • Rihanna
  • Candice Swanepoel
  • Brandy
  • Doutzen Kroes
  • Kate Upton
  • Faith Hill
  • Toni Braxton
  • Rose McGowan
  • Alyssa Milano
  • Dianna Agron, Naya Rivera and Lea Michele
  • Nina Dobrev, Candice Acola and Kat Graham

Who would you put on your dream Playboy list? Make sure you let us know in the comments section below. Naked male celebrities more your style? Don’t worry. We’ve got a very special article on the way that’ll deliver what you’re looking for. Make sure you come back for that one!

8 COMMENTS

  3. I think Tim was answering my question at the end of the article about who should do Playboy. I could be wrong though. If that is the case, I agree with Jessica Alba, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Lacey Chabert.

  7. Dream Playboy list? Allyson Hannigan, The girls from Big Ban Theory, Stephanie McMahon – hey, if WWE Divas in the past could do it – so should their boss!

