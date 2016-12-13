How Caulking Your Home Will Help You Keep Warm During Winter

During winter, your energy consumption might increase, leading to increased utility bill, if you do not take appropriate measures. During the winter season, 30% of total heat loss from your house occurs through gaps and cracks in doors and windows. Here are some practical ways in which caulking your home will help you keep warm during winter while reducing your utility bill.

Seal Air Leaks

For your heating system to be effective, ensure you have sealed the entire windows in your house, so that warm air in the house does not escape to outside, as cold air gets inside. To examine air leaks in your house, close the windows and place burning candles in areas you suspect around the house. If the flame of your candle experiences turbulence, there is air leakage. If there are air leaks, caulk and seal them, basically by caulking and weather-stripping both windows and doors. If you lack sufficient time to caulk, put bubble wrap between the screen and window to block cold draft.

Enhance insulation

Concerning effectiveness, windows are of great concern in homes, during winter. However, to avoid problems, you can adopt these two steps.

The initial step is to ensure you caulk windows and walls. By doing so, the small gaps that allow cold air to escape get eliminated. If your home is old, caulking is sufficient to lower your energy use. Another step is to ensure you cover your windows at daytime. Irrespective of caulking your windows, and sealing all gaps, the sun is capable of shining via the panes, hence increasing heat in the room. As a result, you likely to increase your cooling cost using fans. For added insulation plant trees and shrubs around the house, and cover the windows with curtains and blinds.

Sealing the home

To avoid increased heating bills and improve heating in your home during winter, ensure your doors remain closed. Also, inspect if your doors and windows have cracks allowing cold air in the house and seal them by caulking or you expand foam. Similarly, seal all walls converging at the outside, mores where pipes get in and out of the house. By doing so, you will not the difference in comfort.

The two major ways of preventing heat loss through caulking are to block cold air from getting inside the house via cracks in windows and doors. Another way of ensuring the house is warm during winter is insulating glass window with the use of temporary or permanent insulation materials.

Additionally, ensure you replace wooden frames that have rotten, as well as replacing broken window panes. For movable window and door parts, apply weather stripping. However, your level of skills and application might determine the type of weather stripping to use. Besides, consider the appearance of weather stripping to use, as some are visible after closing the window. If the caulk is old enough to replace, use the right tools to clean and dry the caulk before you re-caulk. There are several caulking Toronto service providers, you should hire an experienced provider.