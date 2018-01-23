Why You Should Buy an Automatic Garage Door

There are so many factors to take into consideration when choosing the right garage doors for you and your home – colour, material, design and functionality all need some serious thought put into them before you settle on your final choice. One aspect that often gets overlooked is whether to choose a manual or an automatic garage door.

While everyone will have their own take on the matter, here’s just a handful of ways that automatic doors beat manual doors, every time.

Cost

Let’s start with a counter-intuitive example. Sure, an automatic garage door that is otherwise identical to a manual door in terms of material, design, colour, and so on, tends to be more expensive. However, it’s important to look at it as an investment, rather than an outlay. After all, a garage door is not something that you’re likely to change every year or even every decade. With a high-quality door and an appropriate level of maintenance and care, you should expect your garage door to last you a lifetime. By design, automatic doors suffer less wear and tear than their manual counterparts, as the mechanism by which they open and close is intended to be as smooth as possible. This results in less jarring and shaking of the doors’ hinges and tracks than you might suffer with a manual garage door, meaning you get a longer-lasting door for your money.

Security

Statistics show that manual garage doors are an easy target for opportunistic burglars, as many owners forget to lock them. It doesn’t take long for a would-be thief to find this out, and many will keep an eye on these kinds of doors for that very reason. Even when locked, manual garage doors are easily overcome by a persistent intruder. An automatic garage door is more difficult to access, often coming equipped with additional security lock settings as standard and, of course, the risk of forgetting to lock them at all is virtually eliminated, allowing you peace of mind every time you leave the house.

Convenience

An obvious consideration, but one worth discussing. When it comes to the choice between manual and automatic garage doors, one often forgets just how convenient a self-opening door can be. Perhaps it is because the decision is often made during the summer months when a host of outdoor renovations and replacements are undertaken. At such times, when the weather can (more or less) be relied upon to be pleasant, we often don’t think of manual garage doors as being a chore to open. However, an automatic system really comes into its own during a British autumn and winter. Having to leave your car in sub-zero temperatures, amid biting winds, lashing rain, and painful hailstones to perform the mundane task of opening and closing your garage door can prove to be an infuriating experience, and completely unnecessary. An automatic garage door allows to you avoid all that at the click of a button.

Adding value to your home

The popularity of the automatic garage doors has increased significantly in recent years, for all the reasons listed above. The knock-on effect of this has been for an automatic door on a garage to increase the value of a property that’s up for sale by a considerable margin. Indeed, having an old-style manual garage door attached to your house could decrease its value, either in real terms, or by would-be purchasers offering below the asking price, as they wish to include the cost of replacing the garage door with an automatic one as part of their negotiations.