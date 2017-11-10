Best Kitchen Upgrades on a Budget

You’re in the mood for change and your kitchen is the target. A kitchen upgrade can enhance the appearance of your whole home, not to mention brighten your outlook on cooking. The following tips can help you upgrade your kitchen on a budget and get awesome results.

Switch your Lighting

A dim kitchen is a dreary kitchen, even with all the modern conveniences. A change of lighting can do wonders to brighten your environment. If your overhead fixture isn’t doing the job, upgrade to a more modern and effective design. Add task lighting to your kitchen to illuminate work surfaces and recessed lights to provide ambient lighting throughout the environment. A well-lit kitchen will be more functional and inviting for both cooking and socializing.

Replace your Faucet

Changing your faucet is a fairly simple (and inexpensive) upgrade that can enhance your kitchen décor. Modern faucets are more efficient to use and attractive to behold. Current models offer such features as detachable sprayers, touch-sensitive operations, hidden soap dispensers and more. You can also choose from an array of faucet finishes and contemporary styles. The cost of a quality faucet may range anywhere between $75 to $150+ – an affordable investment taking into consideration its extensive use on a daily basis.

Update Hardware

If your cabinets are looking a little drab, try updating the hardware. New hardware can do much to improve the look of standard, run of the mill cabinets and can be purchased at reasonable prices. Peruse your options carefully before buying as hardware comes in countless styles that range from vintage glass to pewter, burnished bronze, antique copper, matte and shiny nickel and more. The right hardware will give your cabinets a new look on life. When buying new hardware, take a sample of your old knobs and pulls with you to ensure your upgrades will fit into existing holes in your cabinets.

Paint Cabinets and Walls

Painting dated cabinets is another way of giving them the facelift they need. If you’re considering a paint job, be sure to invest in the best paint sprayer you can find to get professional results. DIY painting will help keep costs down. If painting isn’t your forte, however, have someone with experience tackle the job so you get satisfactory results. By providing your painter with all the materials he needs, you can still save money and get glowing results.

You won’t regret investing in the best handheld paint sprayer on the market when you consider how useful it can be to remodeling your kitchen and other aspects of your home. In addition to painting cabinets, you can use your sprayer to add a fresh coat of paint to your kitchen walls. Choose paint colors that complement surrounding décor and set the tone for the kitchen ambiance you want. If you spend a lot of time in the kitchen, you want to be happy with the final results.

Add a Tile Backsplash

Backsplashes can add color, personality and beauty to a kitchen at affordable costs. As backsplashes are limited in size, you don’t have to spend much on materials to get awesome results. There are hundreds of tile colors and designs to choose from, making it easy to create a beautiful backsplash that perfectly suits your kitchen décor.

Upgrade Small Appliances

If updating major appliances is beyond your budget, how about upgrading small appliances to new, decorative designs? You can display a trendy toaster, blender or toaster oven on your countertop as part of your décor. By choosing quality products, these decorative accessories will give you years of great service to go with their attractive looks.

Upgrading a kitchen on a budget isn’t as hard as it looks when you make smart upgrade choices.