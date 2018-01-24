The Best First Cars Perfect For Women On The Road

You’ve passed your test, you’re armed with a full licence and now it’s finally time to get out and buy your first car! From how it looks, to the ease of use, picking out you first car can be quite the difficult experience. Even if you’ve had your ideal car in mind since your first ever driving lesson, when it comes to actually choosing, second guessing yourself is pretty common.

You might’ve wanted that Mini beforehand, but when you see the cheaper price and agility of the Renault Twingo, your heart could easily be stolen. In all seriousness, choosing your first car is a big decision with an equally hefty price tag, and so we’ve decided to help you out. Without further ado, here are our picks for the best first cars!

Skoda Citigo Hatchback

The Skoda Citigo has championed countless ‘best car’ lists, and rightly so. Each of the petrol engine options are all highly economical, and some even fall into insurance group one, making it affordable in the long term too. While it’s a matter of opinion, the Citigo is arguably one of the most stylish of its category, both inside and out. With plenty of space for four people, a simple but classic dashboard, multi-function steering wheel and even the option for an infotainment system on some of the more expensive versions of this model, this can easily be as affordable, or as well-equipped as you’d like it to be.

MINI Hatchback

The dream first car to many, the MINI is certainly one of the most expensive on our list. However, if you can afford the price tag, the Mini couldn’t be a better first car. Its handling is one to be envied, its look can be as classic or as modern as you’d like it to be without giving up quality, and the infotainment screen available in the newer models makes driving a whole new experience. With three-door or five-door options, you can choose between something far more spacious if you’re likely to be driving people around often, or the three-door option gives you all the retro-class of a Mini in a smaller package, and at a smaller cost. It can be cheap to run, it’s durable, and it truly is perfect for new drivers.

Renault Twingo

If you’re looking for something a little more quirky, the Renault Twingo could be your go-to choice. The interior makes for a fun, unique drive, and the exterior certainly doesn’t disappoint either. There is a whole host of helpful features to make your drive easier, including parking sensors, hill-start assist and you can choose from a variety of engines to suit you and your needs. CO2 emissions are under 100g/km for the environment-conscious, and it was tested in 2014 by the Euro NCAP in 2014, and received a 4-star rating! This safe, agile and quirky car is perfect for new drivers both young and old.

Suzuki Swift

The Suzuki Swift is on the small side, but what it lacks in size, it makes up for in quality. This nimble, easily-handled vehicle is low-cost for those on a budget, and it even received a Euro NCAP 5-star rating – the top rating you can get. The budget-friendliness doesn’t end with the initial costs, either. The Suzuki Swift is pretty cheap to insure, and just like the Renault Twingo, comes with hill-start assist. What’s more, however, there is even electric stability control and airbags around the whole of the interior! For a 1.2 litre petrol vehicle with under 100g/km of CO2, this really is ideal for new, environment-conscious and budget-restricted drivers – not a bad all-rounder!

There are plenty of cars all over the market that can be perfect for new drivers, and these are just four of the best. From affordable vehicles with the best safety features, to those with a slightly higher price tag that is certainly made up for with agility and style, the market is wide and open for browsing. Nevertheless, hopefully we’ve given you a good starting point in your search – happy driving!