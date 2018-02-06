The Best Dating Apps to Try in 2018

It seems like everyone is using online dating apps nowadays. With new ones popping up left and right every week, it’s no wonder so many people are overwhelmed by their choices! It’s hard to know what the best apps of the moment are when it comes to online dating since they’re constantly changing. It’s best to try new things and see what works for you if you really want to have success with online dating apps! What worked for one person might not work the same way for you, but you’ll never know if you don’t put yourself out there. Here are the best online dating apps to try in 2018.

Never worry about dating alone with Grouper

Grouper is the wingman or woman you didn’t know you needed. This new app sets you up with a match and lets everyone bring a friend! That means two dates for the price of one! It’s even easier because Grouper does all the planning for you. You simply find a match and Grouper tells you exactly where to meet with your date and you can pay for drinks in advance. Take the stress out of dating with the extra help of Grouper.

Find a late-minute hookup with InstaBang

InstaBang is exactly what it sounds like. If you want to hookup with someone fast, this app helps you do it (no pun intended). With different search features and tools, you can meet a local who's also looking for a fun time without putting in the extra effort of a more traditional dating app. InstaBang definitely isn't for everyone, but if you're looking for something strictly casual, it might be just what you've been waiting for.

Connect with your friend group with Hinge

Hinge just might be the new Tinder. Instead of showing you strangers in the area, Hinge only shows you people you already have mutual friends with. You rate these close connections on a scale of one to five, and you can’t see their full profile until you’ve matched with them. You’re only shown a limited number of potential matches a day, which means you have to pay more attention to quality over quantity. Hinge is redefining the traditional dating app and making a big splash for singles.

Get in on local fun with How About We

If you’re tired of traditional dinner and drinks dates, it’s time to try How About We. This app is all about local events. You can post event ideas in your area including just about anything. Are you looking for someone to try a cooking class with? What about a park outing? Skydiving? Then, once you’ve posted an outing, other singles can join in on the fun! You can also join other people’s outings. This is a great way to meet people with similar interest!

See if you’ve already crossed paths with your soulmate on Happn

Odds are you cross paths with a lot of the same people throughout your daily routine. Happn shakes up that routine by showing you other local singles who frequent the same places. You might realize you’re not the only single who loves watching Indie movies. Or maybe your perfect match works in the office next to yours? You won’t know until you check it out for yourself!

Put yourself out there in 2018 with a dating app!

Online dating isn’t for everyone, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a good time trying different apps! There really are different apps for every taste and interest nowadays, and even online dating has more options than ever. If you’ve been looking for the next special someone or even just a hookup, there’s an app for that. These are the best apps to try in 2018!