King of Sweets: Bengali Rasgulla Recipe

Rasgullas are a very famous Bengali dessert loved to be had by everyone all around the country, even the world! They are known as ‘Roshogulla’ in Bengali and is a home-made ‘chhena’ or ‘paneer’ dessert. The following article will aid the very-first learners in making Bengali rasgullas the easier way. Rasgullas can be made in a pressure cooker as well.

Ingredients required:

1 litre Milk

2 to 3 tablespoon Lemon juice

2 cups of Sugar

Ice cubes

3 cups of Water

A pinch of Cardamom powder

Saffron (Kesar) and pista to garnish the dessert

Procedure for making Paneer:

Initially mix lemon juice in half a cup of lukewarm water and keep it aside.

Pour some milk in the pan over medium heat, keep stirring it at intervals so as to prevent the milk from burning.

Start adding the lemon juice gradually in the pan containing boiling milk and stir it gently until the curd separates from the whey.

Now drain the whey using a colander with a muslin cloth.

Wrap the accumulated curd tightly in the muslin cloth, rinse in cold water and then squeeze.

Keep the muslin cloth aside for 1 hour. After an hour check whether the paneer you obtain is completely drained and dry.

Now knead the paneer into soft dough and keep it aside.

Procedure for making Rasgullas from the Paneer:

From the paneer dough already kneaded by you and kept aside, start making smooth and even balls out of them.

In a pressure cooker, mix sugar and water and bring it to boil.

Add the balls made by you into the pressure cooker and close the lid.

When the pressure cooker begins to steam, lower the heat under the cooker and cook for 5 to 6 minutes.

After 6 minutes, turn off the heat under the pressure cooker, and wait awhile before opening the pressure cooker lid. Before opening the lid, pour cold water on the pressure cooker.

The rasgullas will be spongy initially, but once refrigerated, it will lose its sponginess and become more soft.

Serve it chilled in the sugary syrup (chashni).

If the rasgullas become a little saggy or de-shaped, do not fret! If the rasgulla balls start coming apart, you can cut it in small slices, pour Hershey’s Chocolate over them and enjoy your very own deconstructed dessert at home! The bottom line is that just have fun enjoying your creative streak.

Now sit back and enjoy your very own delicious dessert with your family and friends and bond over them by entrancing your taste buds with the Food of Bengal!