Benefits of HGH for Women

If you have been looking for a great way to stay young forever or to effectively speed up your weight loss process, congratulations, you found your way! HGH is the perfect choice because of its countless benefits for women. Just take a look at them yourself and you will see it with your own eyes.

Weight Loss

Obesity is a serious disease that can adversely affect many systems of our body. For instance, it can create breathing problems, heart diseases, difficulty in walking, pain in the back and joints, and so on. Women find it harder to lose calories because they have slower metabolic rates than men. Also, women and men store fat differently – for women more fat goes to their buttocks, thighs, and hips, where it can be difficult to shed. Nowadays, hormone therapies are being used for weight loss and women are happier than ever!

Overweight individuals tend to have lower than average levels of HGH. In 1990, results of a study were published in New England Journal of Medicine showing an average increase of 8.8% in muscle gain and 14% loss of body fat. However, these results were severely criticized considering the potentially negative effects of HGH. Another study combined HGH with calorie restrictions producing the same results.

So, how HGH encourages weight loss? Human Growth Hormone causes liver to secrete a hormone called IGF-1, which has several metabolic effects. Fat stored in the body in the form of triglycerides is broken down into energy by IGF-1. Sugars are transferred from the bloodstream into the cells and the body preserves less phosphates, sodium, and water.

Gaining Hormonal Balance Safely With HGH Therapy

Hormonal balance is associated with a number of processes going on in the body. Hormone therapy can delay the symptoms of aging related with perimenopause and menopause. The HGH level in the body can be boosted by taking HGH supplements. In return, cell recovery is quickened, immune system is strengthened, and many side effects of aging are reversed. To restore your HGH levels in little to no time, combine HGH supplements with sleep, proper exercise, and healthy eating.

Increased Energy and Motivation

HGH deficient women usually face depression, chronic fatigue, low energy, and misery. As a result, they find it hard to stay motivated and perform their daily activities. Your focus should be on getting to the core of the problem i.e. insufficient HGH. A healthy eating routine, work out, and a decent vitamin supplement can help your body to build its production of human growth hormone, which will ultimately result in you having more inspiration and energy.

Mitigation of Premenopausal and Menopausal Symptoms

What is menopause? Menopause occurs when a woman gets her last period, but there is a series of physiological changes occurring before it, which are named Perimenopause. The primary change in menopause is reduction in the levels of estrogen. It is quite frequent to witness women losing muscle and increasing fat when they go through the phase of menopause. It is a known fact that growth hormone and estrogen combined have encouraging results on skin, hair, and nails. Now that both of these hormones are diminished, menopause results in a variety of unpleasant emotional, cognitive, and physical changes including:

Loss of hair

Skin getting dry and rough

Emotional Instability

Nails get brittle and start to crack

Sleep disturbances

Mood swings

Fluid retention

Migraines and headaches

Changes in temperature regulation of body

Early symptoms of osteoporosis

Most women get prescriptions from their doctors to get rid of these symptoms without realizing there is a better option at hand. Prescriptions only treat the symptoms and do no eliminate the root cause, that is, decreased estrogen and GH levels. The most popular treatment for menopausal and perimenopausal symptoms is Estrogen Replacement Therapy combined with HGH. The severity of menopause can be considerably reduced by HGH and Estrogen administration.

Faster Recovery to Injuries

Lower HGH levels are directly connected to slow healing from wounds and injuries. Women who went through surgery reported that they had much faster recovery when they took HGH injections. Also, HGH has been made illegal for athletes and bodybuilders but professional female athletes still use HGH to recover faster from injuries and to build up muscle.

Enhanced Sexual Drive

Women achieve their sexual peak in late 30’s. By the time they reach menopause, women complain about low sexual drive, stamina, and dryness. Fortunately, HGH treatment has appeared to mitigate the greater part of the signs related with sexual dysfunction.

Anti-Aging Therapy

The plain certainty about growing old is that you must be as sound as the cells that make up your body. As aging continues, organic procedures slow down, hormones become noticeably inactive, and supplements expected to keep you looking and feeling your best become almost non-absorbent. Many women who turn to anti-aging treatments to modify bodily functions experience increased energy levels, weight reduction, decreased chances of fatal medical conditions and enhanced personal satisfaction.

With age, growth hormone production reduces considerably. The outcome? Joint pain, saggy skin, bone fractures, muscle loss and other curses of aging. HGH anti-aging therapy employs the concept that aging can be reversed by giving the body sufficient growth hormone to bring regular and natural procedures back into ideal working state.

A study published in the US National Library of Medicine, National Institute of Health supports the above mentioned statements by stating, “6 months of treatment of subjects over 65 years of age who have low levels of plasma IGF-1 with rhGH reduced adiposity, increased muscle mass, increased bone mineral density in some of the examined sites of the skeleton and improved general well-being. These results elicited enormous general interest by raising the possibility of using hormonal replacement therapy to slow down, halt or perhaps even reverse aging, or at least some of its symptoms.”

To sum up, HGH is a great choice for healthy and happy women who take care of their appearance and inner balance.