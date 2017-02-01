Why having a beautiful smile impresses your man

While your man may not be at the top of your list of reasons why you want to have a beautiful smile, it is the perfect excuse to get your teeth regularly cleaned and whitened. Whether you’re living in London and visit an experienced and professional St Johns Wood Dentist, or you’re heading elsewhere, having a beautiful smile can show a huge number of things about you and your personality that you may not have realized before.

Attract Attention

One of the first things people notice about you is your smile, particularly if it is a big, white and beautiful smile. Not only will this attract your man’s attention, but it will also turn the heads of many people. Smiling is contagious, and not only will it help to bring a positive attitude to the environment that you are in, it also helps you to look even more successful, confident and approachable!

Smiling Makes You Look Younger

A benefit of smiling is that it can naturally help to make you look younger. The muscles your face uses to smile actually help to lift the face and keep skin tight, helping you to appear younger and healthier. Not only will your man be impressed with your new found youthfulness, this will help to truly provide you with a way to change your mood, and help you feel better about yourself.

Impress On A Date

If you’re heading on a date, studies have shown that you have just 12 minutes to impress, and it is the smile, eye contact and breath that are immediately judged. Whether you have a man already, or you’re simply on the look-out, you will find that your smile will be an immediate effect on the success of your date.

Smiles Are Deemed Attractive

Some research has discovered that people tend to find smiling faces tend to increase the person’s attractiveness, due to the fact that facial attributes influence the way that we perceive emotions. While this does not necessarily differentiate between a real and a fake smile, the studies have found that any form of smiling can have a hugely positive influence on people within the same room. When you smile, you will instantly feel happier and more confident in yourself, whether it’s a real or a fake smile, and you will also seem more attractive to those around you, including your man.

What A Beautiful Smile Says About You

When you’re smiling, and your teeth are bright and white, you will be surprised at the indications that this will give people. Firstly, it will indicate that you are in good health, as more often than not, bad oral hygiene can have a direct relation will illness. In addition to this, it will help to show people that you take pride in the way that you look as you are clearly looking after your teeth well. Finally, it will also indicate that your overall hygiene is good, as you clearly take care of your teeth whether that’s through regular brushing and flossing, through regular dental visits, or through simply having your teeth whitened.

