“Skydiving” (CC BY 2.0) by flawedartist

What are your hopes for this year? Have you made New Year resolutions and are you already making the changes you need to do to fulfil them? What do you hope to achieve this year and have you planned a personal strategy to make it happen?

As we break in to each new year, so many of us hope and dream about changing many things in our lives. All of the changes are usually aimed to have a positive influence on our life, whether it’s redecorating your home or a house move, a new job or a change in career. Most of us endeavour to plan ahead to give hope for the future, working out the stepping stones to achieve the end result that we desire.



“Nurse” (CC BY 2.0) by Walt Stoneburner

Adventure usually brings a rush of adrenaline, a moment of pride and the ambition to think of new challenges or quests that we can give ourselves. Here’s how to be more adventurous in 2017:

Do Something You’ve Never Done Before

You may already be an adrenaline junkie or someone that has no fear of trying new things. What have you always wondered about yet never done? Whether it’s a physical challenge or a mental task or being more daring, doing something that you’ve never done before can be exhilarating. Why not try to use your favourite numbers to play the Lotto? Over at Lottoland, the minimum jackpot is at least €2 million, while the site also offers a double jackpot. Imagine how your life would change if you managed to win it. Considering the odds of winning a prize are just 1 in 29, you can easily start dreaming of what you’d do with some of your winnings. One idea is to use them to take extravagant sports: Book yourself in for a sky dive with a friend, take a bungee jump with your partner or try snowboarding if you’ve never done it. Physical challenges can give us the energy boost to feel more confident in ourselves, releasing powerful endorphins that may encourage us to re-challenge ourselves. Finding new hobbies can help us find relaxation and get some much-needed change from the daily grind.



“20110423_Taj_Mahal_014” (CC BY 2.0) by Friar’s Balsam

Visit Unusual Places

We may only get a certain number of days holiday per year, but most of us book a typical holiday by the beach, somewhere hot. Why not be a bit more adventurous and visit somewhere that has a wealth of culture and history to learn about with sightseeing expeditions? Visiting unusual places doesn’t need to be expensive and many historical sites are free. If you have children then take them to the local castles, cathedrals and museums to encourage their interest in history and culture. Many families are now touring around fascinating places like Europe, Nepal, Australia and America, and even youth hostels are catering for families to make it easier on the traveling budget.

Earning a Living

We all need to earn a living and as many of us can stay in the same job for a lifetime, we may lack the confidence to take a leap of faith and try something new. What do you really want to do for the rest of your life? If you’re stuck in a dead-end job or one that creates a lot of stress for you, maybe you should re-think. It’s never too late to train in something that interests you and you literally will change your life for the positive, if you’re doing something that you’re interested in. We spend most of our life working, and the majority of our days are spent earning a living – so make sure you love your work and you’re happy in what you’re doing.

“work” (CC BY 2.0) by Sean MacEntee