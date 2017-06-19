Anti-Aging Laser Procedure Types and Methods

The skincare industry is huge and ever-growing. Billions of dollars are spent each year by people just like you who want to improve the health of their skin and stave off or reverse common aging concerns like wrinkles and skin discoloration. Perhaps no clinical skincare treatment is as well-known, yet bewildering, as laser treatment. The sheer number of laser options available to you is staggering, but they are much easier to understand when you break them into categories.

Treating Your Skin with Fraxel Lasers

Fraxel lasers first appeared in 2001 and have been steadily gaining popularity ever since. Fraxel Lasers typically use light and heat to drill microscopic columns through multiple skin layers, which has two distinct advantages. The first advantage is that a Fraxel laser treatment damages the skin just enough to cause the body’s natural healing to fight the attack. In the process, the body can use elastin, collagen, and other cellular reinforcements to repair damages and strengthen existing cells.

The second advantage of Fraxel laser treatment is that it can pave the way for other treatments like creams and lotions to be more effective. In fact, most Fraxel treatments include the use of medicated cream after the procedure because the columns or conduits in the skin provide the perfect delivery system for those medicated salves.

Ablative Laser Treatments Address Other Skin Concerns

Of course, you also have other laser devices available to you. One such type of device is an ablative laser. Ablative lasers are often thought of as surface treatment lasers, which perform “laser peel” procedures, stripping away dead skin cells and other unnecessary surface materials that would otherwise clog pores and lead to skin issues. However, ablative lasers are also capable of treating multiple layers of skin.

Since ablative lasers are among the strongest of all of the laser devices, they also come with the most potential discomfort and side effects. For example, you may experience oozing or bleeding skin after an ablative laser procedure. However, those side effects usually stop quickly and can be well managed by your clinician.

Non-Ablative Laser Treatments Offer Mild But Useful Options

Non-ablative lasers more or less bypass the entire top layer of skin. Instead, they use a type of light beam that doesn’t harm the surface, yet it is capable of heating up skin cells in lower skin layers, promoting healing within the body. Since non-ablative lasers are less harsh, they don’t tend to cause a lot of side effects, but they also don’t produce results that can be seen immediately. It can take a couple of weeks for the body to finish repairing itself after a non-ablative laser treatment is over.

Considerations When Choosing a Laser Procedure

Although the information above must all be considered before you choose a laser procedure, you also have to think about more than that. You have to consider how many treatments you will need, whether or not you are dealing with more than one skin concern, what side effects you are willing to risk, and more. You should also listen to your skin care clinician if they tell you your skin type or color isn’t suited to a certain type of procedure. But, if you take the time to properly choose the procedure you need, you should soon find your skin looking much better.